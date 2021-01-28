Cranford: Poets help us to listen

Today, Jan. 29, we remember the death of American poet Robert Lee Frost.
My ninth-grade English teacher passionately taught the poems written by Robert Frost. One of Frost’s most significant poems is “The Road Not Taken.” This poem has inspired countless men and women to strive toward making a difference in our world. The last three lines of the poem read as follows: “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—/I took the one less traveled by,/And that has made all the difference.”
We may remember Frost’s famous poem “The Road Not Taken,” but might have forgotten that Frost was the first inaugural poet at the age of 86. John F. Kennedy asked Robert Frost to read at the 44th Inauguration Ceremony in 1961. The president-elect requested that Frost read his 1942 poem “The Gift Outright,” which praises American exceptionalism. Frost agreed to the poem selection and honored the president-elect’s request to change the last phrase of the poem’s final line from “... such as she would become” to the more optimistic phrase “... such as she will become.”
On the morning of the Inauguration, Robert Frost met with the incoming Secretary of the Interior Stewart L. Udall. During the meeting, Frost presented an additional poem he wrote for the occasion entitled “Dedication.” Udall loved the additional poem and decided to include it as a prelude to the reading of Kennedy’s requested poem.
On the night before the ceremony, eight inches of snow fell in Washington, D.C. At the Inauguration, Frost was unable to read the new poem due to the sun’s glare reflecting off the snow-covered ground, even with help from Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, who attempted to block the sun’s rays for the poet. Frost shifted the papers aside, lifted his eyes to the crowd gathered at the nation’s capital, and recited the poem “The Gift Outright,” remembering to include the last line’s requested change. The next day, the “Washington Post” wrote, “Robert Frost in his natural way stole the hearts of the inaugural crowd.”
Similarly, at the 59th Inauguration Ceremony, Amanda Gorman, at age 22 — the youngest poet in history to speak at an inauguration — stole the hearts of the inaugural crowd gathered at the capital and those watching from around the world. As Amanda read the poem “The Hill We Climb,” the words sang off the page. She conveyed truth with her graceful, soulful body movements. Since the Inauguration, the lines from her poem have been quoted, tweeted, and reposted. Videos and pictures show children from various races watching the young, strong, Black female poet inspire them and remind them that their voices matter and their gifts are treasured. As a pastor who ends sermons pointing toward the light and love of our Lord, I hear Gorman pointing us toward that same light in the last lines of her poem:
the new dawn blooms as we free it.
For there is always light,
if only we’re brave enough to see it.
If only we’re brave enough to be it.
My family’s poet, Rev. J.K. Parker Jr., was called Pop by his grandchildren. Pop’s love for his family and his congregation was evident in his humble words and deeds. He published a book of poetry entitled “Sing the Good News.” This thin blue paperback book contains ten poems; multiple copies of his book rest near Pop’s framed picture, which sits on the bookshelf in my office. Although Pop’s poetry was not read at an inauguration ceremony, and his death came before he could officiate my wedding, his poem “Our Home to Be” graced the ceremony with his words of love. Here are a few lines from this poem:
This home we plan to build and raise,
There to spend all our days;
Let’s build it from the very sod,
That always it be blest of God.
Poets help us to listen. Intentional words and rhythmic phrases carry us from one line to the next. Poems allow us to breathe deeper and reflect wider. May we be grateful for the poets in our lives who love us, point us to the truth, and move our minds and our souls.
The Rev. April Cranford, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. Her column is published the fourth Friday of the month.