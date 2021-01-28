Cranford: Poets help us to listen

On the night before the ceremony, eight inches of snow fell in Washington, D.C. At the Inauguration, Frost was unable to read the new poem due to the sun’s glare reflecting off the snow-covered ground, even with help from Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, who attempted to block the sun’s rays for the poet. Frost shifted the papers aside, lifted his eyes to the crowd gathered at the nation’s capital, and recited the poem “The Gift Outright,” remembering to include the last line’s requested change. The next day, the “Washington Post” wrote, “Robert Frost in his natural way stole the hearts of the inaugural crowd.”

Similarly, at the 59th Inauguration Ceremony, Amanda Gorman, at age 22 — the youngest poet in history to speak at an inauguration — stole the hearts of the inaugural crowd gathered at the capital and those watching from around the world. As Amanda read the poem “The Hill We Climb,” the words sang off the page. She conveyed truth with her graceful, soulful body movements. Since the Inauguration, the lines from her poem have been quoted, tweeted, and reposted. Videos and pictures show children from various races watching the young, strong, Black female poet inspire them and remind them that their voices matter and their gifts are treasured. As a pastor who ends sermons pointing toward the light and love of our Lord, I hear Gorman pointing us toward that same light in the last lines of her poem: