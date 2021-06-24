Cranford: Prayer moves us closer to God and one another

A wise person once asked, “If God answered every one of your prayers, would it change anybody’s life except your own?”
I started praying for Liz this year on Feb. 28. My private prayer list included the request “orange pants for Liz,” between the requests for a woman battling cancer and a couple with Alzheimer’s.
On social media, Liz posts pictures of herself in colorful outfits. I imagine her closet looks like a rainbow of garments stretching from one end of her wardrobe to the other. After a few messages to Liz, I included her search for orange pants on my prayer list and in my talks with God.
A request for orange pants may seem foolish on a prayer list filled with requests for health concerns, job loss, homelessness, divorce, addiction and mental illness. However, each time I prayed for Liz’s orange pants, I smiled. I felt connected to God and a young adult miles away.
Prayer connects, changes, and moves us closer to God and one another. American novelist and non-fiction writer, Anne Lamott said, “I do not understand the mystery of grace–only that it meets us where we are and does not leave us where it found us.”
The creator of the heavens and the Earth wants us to bring the desires of our hearts to him, which includes life’s small details, great concerns, and joyful pursuits. Whenever we are overwhelmed by the world’s needs around us and within us, God invites us to turn to Him, who amazes us with His constant care and abiding, steadfast love.
Paul encouraged the church in Colossae to pray. He wrote, “Devote yourselves to prayer, keeping alert in it with thanksgiving” (Colossians 4:2, New Revised Standard Version).
Paul urged the church to fill their fervent prayers with thanksgiving. We are to pray with words of gratitude rather than with phrases of worry. Often, we worry over concerns more than we pray over them. Prayers sometimes become rote in the pew or around the table. Other times, in hopes of more spontaneous prayers, the habit is forgotten. Eventually, the more we pray, good, holy, and grateful words begin to show up in our conversations with God.
Sarah Bessey, editor of the book “Rhythm of Prayer: A Collection of Meditations for Renewal,” missed the prayer circles she witnessed as a child in her living room. She missed the women that sat in a circle, read scripture, and prayed for everything from newborn babies to the poor. However, Sarah noticed that she was not alone in missing prayer. She heard others who also missed prayer and listened to people confess confusion about how to pray. In this prayerful collection from various authors and pastors, Sarah reenergizes prayer in her own life and the lives of others.
One of my favorite prayers in the Bessey book is this one by Sarah herself, “A Prayer to Learn to Love the World Again.”
God of herons and heartbreak,
teach us to love the world again.
Teach us to love extravagantly
knowing it may
(it will) break our hearts
and teach us that it is worth it.
God of pandemics and suffering ones,
teach us to love the world again.
God of loneliness and longing,
of bushfires and wilderness,
of soup kitchens and border towns,
of snowfall and children,
teach us to love the world again, Amen.
Sarah’s prayer and our prayers from the heart connect us with a loving God who provides a healing love to a broken world. Also, spoken prayers said with patience and persistence reveal thanksgiving between the lines and fun surprises as well.
Liz’s closet grew a little brighter on June 10. She walked into a store for a bathing suit and found orange pants instead. Liz’s June purchase completed a rainbow collage of colored pants. In a passionate prayer filled with joy, I lifted words of gratitude for her fantastic purchase and for a God who loves us all.
Devotion to prayer connects us with God and with one another no matter the distance or request. Our conversations with God should include life’s small details, great concerns, and joyful pursuits. My prayer list needs new, joyful requests, so let me know how I can pray for you today. aprilhcranford@gmail.com
