Cranford: Prayer moves us closer to God and one another

A wise person once asked, “If God answered every one of your prayers, would it change anybody’s life except your own?”

I started praying for Liz this year on Feb. 28. My private prayer list included the request “orange pants for Liz,” between the requests for a woman battling cancer and a couple with Alzheimer’s.

On social media, Liz posts pictures of herself in colorful outfits. I imagine her closet looks like a rainbow of garments stretching from one end of her wardrobe to the other. After a few messages to Liz, I included her search for orange pants on my prayer list and in my talks with God.

A request for orange pants may seem foolish on a prayer list filled with requests for health concerns, job loss, homelessness, divorce, addiction and mental illness. However, each time I prayed for Liz’s orange pants, I smiled. I felt connected to God and a young adult miles away.

Prayer connects, changes, and moves us closer to God and one another. American novelist and non-fiction writer, Anne Lamott said, “I do not understand the mystery of grace–only that it meets us where we are and does not leave us where it found us.”