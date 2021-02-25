Cranford: There's a light at the end of the tunnel

One month later, my younger daughter, Haven, and I walked the trail starting at the east entrance. A woman in front of us shared that her son planned to propose to his girlfriend inside the tunnel. She encouraged us to allow the couple time alone for the proposal to take place. We paused by the waterfall and watched with excitement as the young couple entered the tunnel. A few minutes later, we entered the tunnel and saw a glowing light about 1,000 feet ahead of us. This glowing light was from a 12-foot tree branch wrapped with battery-operated white lights. We soon heard shouts of joy. I turned to Haven and said, “It sounds like she said, ‘yes.’”

The joy that reverberated within the walls was a clear reminder of how celebration can happen in the darkness and in dark seasons of life, such as a job loss, the death of a loved one or a health crisis. Celebration marked this second visit to the tunnel.