Cranford: There's a light at the end of the tunnel

When was the last time you said the phrase, “I see the light at the end of the tunnel?”
Perhaps you spoke these words when receiving your vaccine shot, at the end of a difficult season in your life, at the completion of a large work project or while visiting the Blue Ridge Tunnel.
The Lenten season is the ideal time to walk or ride a bike along the trail through the Blue Ridge Tunnel that opened in November 2020. Ash Wednesday begins the Lenten season — a 40-day journey (46 days if counting the six Sundays). This journey is centered upon Christ’s 40-day wilderness journey of fasting and testing. To us as followers of Christ, the 40 days between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday are marked with spiritual disciplines such as fasting, repentance, and prayer in preparation for Christ’s sacrifice on the cross and his glorious resurrection on Easter Sunday. This year combine your physical steps with your spiritual Lenten journey at the Blue Ridge Tunnel.
Our family visited the tunnel for the first time on Dec. 31, 2020. We parked our car in the west entrance parking lot and started our descent along the trail from Waynesboro to Afton. Our conversations included words of reflection on the past year and hope for the year to come. After walking nearly a mile along the trail, the tunnel’s west entrance appeared with its impressive stonework. At first glance, the tunnel’s entrance looked like a drawing of an archway of stone holding a dark shadow with one small yellow dot in the center. The dim light drew us into the tunnel, and it grew brighter with every step. We left the tunnel that day in awe and with gratitude.
One month later, my younger daughter, Haven, and I walked the trail starting at the east entrance. A woman in front of us shared that her son planned to propose to his girlfriend inside the tunnel. She encouraged us to allow the couple time alone for the proposal to take place. We paused by the waterfall and watched with excitement as the young couple entered the tunnel. A few minutes later, we entered the tunnel and saw a glowing light about 1,000 feet ahead of us. This glowing light was from a 12-foot tree branch wrapped with battery-operated white lights. We soon heard shouts of joy. I turned to Haven and said, “It sounds like she said, ‘yes.’”
The joy that reverberated within the walls was a clear reminder of how celebration can happen in the darkness and in dark seasons of life, such as a job loss, the death of a loved one or a health crisis. Celebration marked this second visit to the tunnel.
Early one morning this month, my older daughter, River, and I went to the tunnel to see the sunrise. The west entrance parking lot was empty. We stepped out of the car into dark silence. Birds were not chirping, and other people were not hiking. Doubt and fear increased with each step. We gave up. We failed to see the tunnel’s beauty at sunrise. I felt the weight of regret as we turned back toward the parking lot. I wondered how many stories go unwritten when faith yields to fear. River and I witnessed a sunrise that morning, just not from the tunnel. We choose a less anxiety-provoking spot, an Afton Mountain overlook.
The last time I visited the tunnel was on Ash Wednesday. A small group of us walked the trail with crosses made of ashes on our foreheads. We offered silent prayers in the tunnel and closing prayer in the parking lot. We were all amazed at the large falling icicles both outside and inside of the tunnel during this walk. As we neared the end of the trail at the east entrance, several college students walked past us. One student lifted her eyes to ours and said, “Happy Ash Wednesday.” This last visit was blessed by the faith community, those who came along for the walk and those we met along the way.
I encourage you to visit the Blue Ridge Tunnel during the Lenten season. As you walk or ride your bike, explore your faith in body, mind and spirit. Reflect upon Jesus’s words in John 8:12, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness but will have the light of life.’”
On life’s trail and inside life’s dark tunnel, remember to trust God with each step, watch for joy, do not yield to fear, be patient in the darkness, and focus on the light at the end of the tunnel. Jesus is with you on the journey.
The Rev. April Cranford, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. Her column is published the fourth Friday of the month.