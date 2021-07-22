Cranford: Unity emphasizes the goodness of God’s love

Over the past two years, Waynesboro residents watched the construction of a magnificent stone church building on a hilltop west of town. The faithful and generous investment of time, skill and treasure from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church’s members made this building a reality. The church held an inspiring dedication service for the new building on the Fourth of July.

If you are surprised to read about a Catholic dedication service from a Protestant pastor, you have not met Father Rolo Castillo. Father Rolo is St. John’s priest, a member of the Waynesboro Ecumenical Pastor Group, and a gracious man. Father Rolo twice invited our local pastor group to view the church building while under construction. The first time we met in the building, the walls were bare, and utility carts filled the nave of the sanctuary. On the second visit, the contractor had painted the church’s walls with rich hues of color and had installed the pews, which he protected by covering them with black plastic sheets.

All the pastors were full of awe within this holy structure. Father Rolo, who loves technology, bubbled with excitement as he demonstrated the church’s cutting-edge sound system. He read a psalm and played a song from his iPhone; both resounded from the speakers. The words and music filled the sacred space and presented us with a brief moment to praise God.