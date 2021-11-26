Cranford: Walk in someone else’s shoes this holiday season

The young man did not pass judgment that night, but rather he greeted each customer with a smile as they entered the store and wished everyone a merry Christmas when they left.

Serving others is one of the best ways to practice empathy. As one person, we cannot go through every experience to understand a person’s pain or hurt. Yet, empathy is the ability to step into another’s shoes, see their pain, understand the cause of it, and love them through it.

Often, we better understand the power of empathy when we are on the margins ourselves. The person who notices our hardship, steps into our shoes, and sees from our viewpoint humbles us. But empathy does not stop there; it continues with the person who advocates for a solution to our pain and amplifies our voice among the chaos. In moments like this, we become grateful witnesses of empathy’s courageous compassion in the world.

In Philippians 2:1-4, Paul encouraged the Church of Philippi to be of the same mind of Christ and have the same love of Christ, doing nothing from selfish ambition but looking to the interests of others. The fourth verse of this chapter highlights empathy. My favorite reading of Philippians 2:4 comes from “The Message” version of scripture which says, “Forget yourselves long enough to lend a helping hand.”