So far, 2020 has been a very trying year for everyone in one way or another.
Lives are being impacted by health scares and great concern for personal safety within communities across the states. COVID-19 and police misconduct is front and center in the minds of most Americans, regardless of political party or religious affiliations. In Waynesboro, most can boast that neither COVID-19 nor police misconduct are immediate concerns for its residents, which is wonderful and seemingly rare.
During this time of pandemic the horrors of a deep-rooted epidemic known as racism has been placed before us on the world stage once again for all to see and feel; causing many of us (of all races) to start taking inventory of police relationships within our own communities. Even in places such as Waynesboro, where police misconduct is not a leading or obvious concern, there is opportunity for the community and police officers to build a relationship with some and a stronger one with others.
It is better to be proactive than re-active. The latter will be received with great skepticism and distrust because it will be a matter of force rather than a well-intended choice. My business partner Chanda McGuffin and I have long been hoping and trying to encourage former Mayor Terry Short, Bruce Allen, and the Waynesboro City Council to approve the formation of a “Citizen Review Board.” The quest continues.
Doing so, at a time like this, would do wonders to strengthen relationships of mutual trust and respect between the police department and the entire community. Building relationships of trust takes time, if we work together to establish trust and respect before an incident, distrust will not prevail and obstruct what could be a positive outcome, because residents question the legitimacy of police intentions and investigations.
We recommend again, in good faith, that a Citizen Review Board be formed to help increase and build police-community relationships. Waynesboro Police Department has already began holding open meetings with community members. They have acknowledged and discussed with community members various challenges and concerns. The formation of a CRB would create an ongoing partnership between the police department and community members, providing a willing transparency to the community thus reducing distrust of police officers in general throughout the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.