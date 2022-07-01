Grondin: A greedy tax collector proves Jesus is for everyone

I once heard a story about a local fitness center that was offering $1,000 to anyone who could demonstrate that they were stronger than the owner of the place.

Here’s how it worked: The muscle man would squeeze a lemon until all the juice ran into the glass and then he would hand the lemon to the challenger. Anyone who could squeeze just one more drop of juice out of it would win the money. Many people tried over time, other weightlifters, construction workers, even professional wrestlers, but nobody could do it.

One day a short, skinny guy came in and signed up for the contest. After the laughter died down, the owner grabbed a lemon and squeezed away. Then he handed the wrinkled remains to the little man. The crowd’s laughter turned to silence as the man clenched his fist around the lemon and six drops fell into the glass. As the crowd cheered, the manager paid out the winning prize and asked the short guy what he did for a living.

“Are you a lumberjack, a weightlifter, or what?”

The man replied, “I work for the IRS.”

Most of us don’t exactly look forward to having to deal with an IRS agent, but as much as that thought might make us uncomfortable, in Jesus’ time, tax collectors were way worse, like scum of the earth, worst of the worst bad. In the Gospel of Luke in the New Testament of the Bible, we read about one such individual, who had his heart changed and his life transformed by Jesus Christ.

Luke 19:2-3, “A man was there by the name of Zacchaeus; he was a chief tax collector and was wealthy. He wanted to see who Jesus was, but being a short man he could not, because of the crowd.”

From the account of Zacchaeus, we learn how we too, can move from selfish living to selfless living and the first thing is this: Selfless living begins with a desire to seek God. If Zacchaeus had been part of the IRS, it might have stood for I’m Rich and Short. We know that the position of tax collector in ancient times was a position of greed, selfishness and corruption and because they were Jewish and working for the Roman government, they were considered to be traitors. Despite his wickedness and the outward appearance of seemingly having everything a person could want, he was empty and searching and God was stirring in his heart. There are a lot of people like Zacchaeus in our world today.

Several years ago, after NFL quarterback Tom Brady had won “only” three super bowls, he was interviewed on the television show “60 Minutes.” During the show, he said, “Why do I have three Super Bowl rings and still think there’s something out there for me? I mean, maybe a lot of people would say, ‘Hey man, this is what it is. I reached my goal, my dream, my life.’ Me, I think, ‘God, it’s got to be more than this.” I mean this isn’t, this can’t be what it’s all cracked up to be.”

Like Tom Brady and Zacchaeus, there are many people who have similar feelings. Zacchaeus was desperate to see Jesus and being short he climbed a tree and when Jesus saw him, he told him to come down and invited himself to Zacchaeus’ home. A second thing we learn from Zacchaeus, is that selfless living is developed by welcoming Jesus. Luke 19:6, “So he came down at once and welcomed him gladly.” It’s noteworthy that Zaccaheus had a desire to see and welcome Jesus, but I believe it’s even more remarkable that Jesus wanted to see him and be with him. The truth is, that Jesus desires to be with each and everyone of us. To welcome Jesus, means more than just climbing a tree or going to church, it is about allowing him to speak into your life and to direct your steps, decisions and actions. It is about obedience.

Lastly, the story of Zacchaeus teaches us, that selfless living is demonstrated by a transformed life. We know that his repentance and change of heart was real, because he willingly made restitution and demonstrated unusual generosity. His transformed heart and life, was evidenced by new desires, priorities and a new way of living. He become a believer and if God can change someone like him, God can change anyone, even you.

Luke 19:10, “For the son of man came to seek and to save what was lost.” This is the heart of Jesus’ ministry. Salvation is for everyone. The Church is for everyone. Jesus is for everyone. The journey from selfishness to selflessness, is one we all must take daily. Keep taking it!

Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.