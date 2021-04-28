Grondin: Are you worth your salt?

On April 24, 1990, the Hubble Space telescope was launched from space shuttle Discovery and from the beginning, expectations were high, as astronomers anticipated new discoveries and verification of hypotheses and theories.
At launch time, the Hubble project had cost over $1.5 billion to create,what would be the world’s most powerful and accurate telescope. Its primary mirror, nearly eight feet across and weighing nearly a ton, was ground as close to perfection as humanly possible. The curve did not deviate by more than 1/800,000th of an inch. Perched 353 miles above the earth, the Hubble had an unobstructed view and could peer light years into space to observe previously undiscovered galaxies.
But there was a problem, soon after the Hubble was set into orbit, the engineers discovered the main mirror was flawed, so objects that were supposed to be clear, were fuzzy. The problem was not power or size, the problem was focus and the Hubble had to be repaired, so in December 1993, astronauts aboard the space shuttle Endeavor fitted the mirror with corrective optics and the mission was a success. The repairs corrected Hubble’s blurry vision and allowed the telescope to explore the universe with unprecedented precision and clarity. It was only when Hubble was focused, that it could carry out the mission for which it was created. Size is important. Power is important. But focus is everything.
The same thing is true for the Church.
The mission of the Church is to be externally focused, focusing more on others, than on ourselves. In fact, the best way to accomplish the mission that Jesus has given us, is to not just go to church, but to #BETHECHURCH, living our lives with the understanding that, “small things done with great love can change the world.”
In Matthew chapter five in the New Testament of the Bible, Jesus said we as his followers/disciples are the “salt of the earth,” and the “light of the world.” Matthew 5:16, “In the same way, let your light shine before men (people), that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven.” Like salt that is used as a preservative and to add flavor, when we the Church are “salty” in how we love, serve and practice our faith, we are made useful to our communities and the people around us.
Light is a universal symbol, which in the Bible symbolizes purity, truth/knowledge, divine revelation and God’s presence. When the Church is externally focused, we bring light into a dark world and yet far too often we have been guilty of hiding the light and not shining it as freely as we ought to. The reality is, whether we like it or not, that fewer and fewer people now belong to a faith community, known as a church. For the most part, gone are the days when we can just expect the community to come to us or just show up. In today’s increasingly secular and even anti-church culture, we must be willing to go to them and find ways to serve and show the love of Jesus outside of our buildings. It is our responsibility, as the authors of the book The Externally Focused Church put it, “To take the Gospel that never changes to a world that will never be the same.”
Following the Sunday morning service at one church, the preacher was out in the lobby shaking hands (before COVID of course), when a man came up to him and said, “Your sermon, Pastor, was simply wonderful — so invigorating and refreshing.”
The minister broke out in a big smile, only to hear the man add, “I felt like a new man when I woke up!”
The truth is whether literally or figuratively, for far too long the Church has been guilty of sleeping on the mission, hiding our light and leaving a bitter taste in the lives of people who need Jesus more than anything, even if they don’t know it.
Some of us might be old enough to remember the old saying, “You’re not worth your salt.” This was a way of referring to someone who was useless or perhaps lazy, and was originally used during a time in history when people were paid a day’s wages in salt. When it comes to being the church, are you, are we, are our churches, worth our salt? Are you offering real and relevant acts of service to the people outside the Church? Mother Teresa once said, “I am a little pencil in the hand of a writing God who is sending a love letter to the world.”
What kind of “letter” are you writing? Stop just going to church and choose to also #BETHECHURCH.
Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.