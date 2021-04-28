Grondin: Are you worth your salt?

The mission of the Church is to be externally focused, focusing more on others, than on ourselves. In fact, the best way to accomplish the mission that Jesus has given us, is to not just go to church, but to #BETHECHURCH, living our lives with the understanding that, “small things done with great love can change the world.”

In Matthew chapter five in the New Testament of the Bible, Jesus said we as his followers/disciples are the “salt of the earth,” and the “light of the world.” Matthew 5:16, “In the same way, let your light shine before men (people), that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven.” Like salt that is used as a preservative and to add flavor, when we the Church are “salty” in how we love, serve and practice our faith, we are made useful to our communities and the people around us.

Light is a universal symbol, which in the Bible symbolizes purity, truth/knowledge, divine revelation and God’s presence. When the Church is externally focused, we bring light into a dark world and yet far too often we have been guilty of hiding the light and not shining it as freely as we ought to. The reality is, whether we like it or not, that fewer and fewer people now belong to a faith community, known as a church. For the most part, gone are the days when we can just expect the community to come to us or just show up. In today’s increasingly secular and even anti-church culture, we must be willing to go to them and find ways to serve and show the love of Jesus outside of our buildings. It is our responsibility, as the authors of the book The Externally Focused Church put it, “To take the Gospel that never changes to a world that will never be the same.”