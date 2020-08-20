Grondin: Becoming great begins with being passionate

Passion is important.
In the spirit of full disclosure, I am a passionate person and so when I get excited my blood pressure goes up, my forehead might start to sweat, my voice gets louder and when my heart is touched, I might even shed a few tears. When I watch a ball game, my passion is on full display and whether it’s going good or really bad for my team, I have a tendency to yell at the television, as if they can hear me.
You may not react as I do, but on some level, you too are passionate about something and that is a good thing. Passionate people aren’t afraid to make a stand or to take a risk and they’re willing to publicly declare their allegiance. No where is that more true, than in the realm of sports and this is why we have sports rivalries, like Red Sox and Yankees, Giants and Dodgers, Patriots and whomever they happen to be playing and UVa and Virginia Tech.
Passion is a good thing, because God has wired us to be passionate, however, the problem arises when we become passionate about things that have little or no eternal value, while the things that truly matter become mundane to us and result in a routine that lacks energy, joy, vitality and enthusiasm. The truth is, as followers of Jesus, we have been saved for something so much more than just resting in the reality that we’re headed for Heaven when we die. Like the early Christians that we read about in the book of Acts, God desires that we have a fire in our bellies, a passion that leads us to live a life of faith and courage that transforms the world. Much of what leads to effectiveness in the Kingdom of God, is the result of a properly placed passion.
The early record of the first century church, known as the Biblical book of Acts, describes the lives of people, such as two of Jesus’ original disciples, Peter and John, who were passionate about their faith and the mission of Jesus Christ to share their faith. Specifically, what allowed early disciples like them to have such a major impact on the world around them, was their passion for peace, prayer and people.
Acts 4:2-4 says, “They (religious leaders and rulers) were greatly disturbed because the apostles were teaching the people and proclaiming in Jesus the resurrection of the dead. They seized Peter and John, and because it was evening, they put them in jail until the next day. But many who heard the message believed, and the number of men grew to about five thousand.” While the religious leaders were passionate about rules, Jesus’ disciples were passionate about giving people an opportunity to have peace, not the kind of peace that is the absence of conflict, but rather the kind of peace that results in a life and soul that is right with God and others.
A basic accounting principle is to keep your accounts current, for this is key to running a stable and thriving business and likewise, having a passion for peace is about keeping your spiritual accounts current, through a consistent process of seeking God, confession of sin and forgiveness.
Acts 4:13 says, “When they saw the courage of Peter and John and realized that they were unschooled, ordinary men, they were astonished and they took note that these men had been with Jesus.” What made their passion and work for the Gospel possible, was that they were passionate about prayer. This should not come as a surprise, as you will not find a single significant movement in the history of the church that has not been preceded and upheld in dedicated prayer. As God’s people, we must be a Church that does more than just prays, but rather a Church (people) who are a praying Church. People for whom prayer is woven into the fabric of everything we do, foundational to everything we attempt.
Finally, like the early disciples, we too must be passionate about people. There’s a story that’s been told, about a tourist that was visiting a quaint European village. As he passed by the entrance to the small village, he asked an old man sitting by the fence, a patronizing question, “Were there any great men born here?”
The implication was, is it worth my time to visit here?
The old man responded, “Nope, there were no great men born in this village. Only babies!”
Likewise, great Christians and great churches aren’t born, they’re made and great churches have a passion for peace, prayer and people. Let each of us be willing to pay the price and endure the sacrifice in dedication to the mission, that we might become great.
Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!