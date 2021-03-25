Grondin: #BeTheChurch begins by focusing on others

Sadly, there is a growing number of people who would say they hate religion and the Church, but love Jesus.
The theologian inside of me wants to debate the fact that you can’t really love Jesus and hate the Church that Jesus died for, but to argue that point makes no real difference to the people who have seen and experienced far too much bad from the Church and way too little good.
Even for those of us who love the Church, because of the difference it has made in our lives and the continuing difference it makes in our community and beyond, we cannot deny the reputation of the Church and Christians as a whole is not a good one. Far too often the Church has become known more for what it opposes, rather than what it’s for. This spirit and attitude of negativity, disunity and even at times hate, is why an ever increasing amount of people have little or no use for the Church, little desire to attend a Church service and why those of us who love Christ’s Church have found it more difficult than ever to reach those who do not have a relationship with the living God.
Several years ago, I read a wonderful and timely book called, “The Externally Focused Church,” that challenged my view of how we as the Church do ministry and reach people in a rapidly changing and hostile culture. The emphasis of the book is on Christians not just going to church (gathering), but actively and intentionally being the Church in their communities. #BeTheChurch. It’s far from a new method because it’s actually what the Bible has always taught.
In the Old Testament, the Prophet Isaiah in chapter 58 teaches us what it means to be the church or to be externally focused in how we practice our faith. The prophet begins with the instruction to, “shout it aloud,” and to “declare.” A church that is externally focused, rather than being internally focused on what they want and like, is a church that remembers the mission. The Bible calls this mission, the Great Commission, and it is this mission to declare the love and grace of God, which is the reason we live and breathe.
Author Brennan Manning says, “The biggest cause of atheism is Christians who acknowledge Christ with their lips but deny Him with their lifestyle. This is what an unbelieving world simply finds unbelievable.”
An externally focused church refuses to make the mission about themselves. It’s time that we the Church stop focusing on ourselves, falsely thinking that everything is about me and that I’m entitled to something. If we want to change the perception of the Church, we must remember the mission and that the mission is about the God we serve and the people we’ve been called to share His message of love and grace with.
Once we commit to remembering the mission and not making the mission about what we want and what we like, an externally focused church will prioritize serving people outside of the church. Telling people the Gospel of Jesus Christ is still necessary and important, but today we must tell the truth and show the truth. This method should not seem strange to us, as it was the model that Jesus most often used. During Jesus’ ministry on earth, he commonly would find a way to serve or provide for people, in addition to sharing the truth of God with them. The authors of the Externally Focused Church share this life changing and eternity altering truth: “One of the most effective ways to reach people with the message of Jesus Christ today is through real and relevant acts of service.”
While relevant and engaging worship services are important, ultimately, the effectiveness of our church should not be measured by what takes place inside our buildings or by how many people gather each week in them. I’m convinced that Jesus measures the effectiveness of our churches, by the impact that the people who gather are having on their community, nation and world.
One Sunday, the preacher of a church was shaking hands, and as he grabbed the hand of a man he had not seen in awhile and pulled him aside, he said, “You need to join the Army of the Lord!” The man replied, “I’m already in the army of the Lord, Pastor.” The preacher then asked, “How come I don’t see you except a few times a year?” The man whispered back, “I’m in the secret service.”
Brothers and sisters in faith, as followers of Jesus, we are not called to “the secret service,” we are called to be the church. Someone once said, “Small things done with great love will change the world.”
