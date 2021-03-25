Grondin: #BeTheChurch begins by focusing on others

In the Old Testament, the Prophet Isaiah in chapter 58 teaches us what it means to be the church or to be externally focused in how we practice our faith. The prophet begins with the instruction to, “shout it aloud,” and to “declare.” A church that is externally focused, rather than being internally focused on what they want and like, is a church that remembers the mission. The Bible calls this mission, the Great Commission, and it is this mission to declare the love and grace of God, which is the reason we live and breathe.

Author Brennan Manning says, “The biggest cause of atheism is Christians who acknowledge Christ with their lips but deny Him with their lifestyle. This is what an unbelieving world simply finds unbelievable.”

An externally focused church refuses to make the mission about themselves. It’s time that we the Church stop focusing on ourselves, falsely thinking that everything is about me and that I’m entitled to something. If we want to change the perception of the Church, we must remember the mission and that the mission is about the God we serve and the people we’ve been called to share His message of love and grace with.