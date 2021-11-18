Grondin: Do you see those you disagree with as enemies?

Still today, Jesus wants us to learn the same thing, because sometimes what keeps us from being the Church and making a difference and having a positive impact, is that we focus on our inadequacies, fears, ourselves and our own personal preferences, desires and even prejudices. And when we choose to live like this, we miss opportunities for ministry. Choosing to be the church is about shifting our focus away from ourselves and recognizing the needs that are all around us.

In the Old Testament we read about a man named Nehemiah who heard about a need and wanted to do something about it. The wall around the city of Jerusalem was in ruins and because in ancient times a city wall provided a sense of identity and was the primary source of protection, the people were experiencing a great burden. Nehemiah 1:4, “When I heard these things, I sat down and wept. For some days I mourned and fasted and prayed before the God of Heaven.” To truly make an impact in this world in the Name of Jesus Christ, we also must choose to carry a burden. Who do you have a burden for? Is it the hungry, homeless, those enslaved by habits/addictions, young women facing unplanned pregnancies, people lacking transportation or health insurance, single parents or orphans and foster kids? How and amongst whom can you have an eternal impact?