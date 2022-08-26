Grondin: Don't fear embracing your new identity

On the refrigerator in our house, we have many magnets.

Some of them are from various businesses and organizations and several of them are from places that we have visited. But, among the many magnets that we have displayed, is one that says, “Venice, Florida.”

What makes this magnet different from the others, is that neither my wife or I has ever been to Venice, Florida. I can’t tell you anything about that place from personal experience, because I received that magnet from someone who loved me enough to want to rub it in my face that they had been there, and I had not. Of course it’s the thought that counts and I’m only kidding about that person wanting to rub it in my face.

Have you ever seen a T-shirt that says something like, “My parents went to Florida and all I got was this lousy T-shirt?” The sentiment is meant to be funny, but the truth is, there are times in life when we feel like someone who only got a T-shirt or a magnet, but missed out on the actual journey or adventure that we should have been on, but for some reason missed out on. Perhaps, if you’re a follower of Jesus, you’ve even felt that way about your Christian walk and faith experience, as if what you have experienced just hasn’t aligned with the words of Jesus and the promises of the Bible.

In the New Testament of the Bible, John 10:10b, Jesus says, “I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.” In order to live in the abundant life, that Jesus came, died and rose again, to bless us with, we must first understand our identity, who God says we are.

Colossians 3:1, “Since then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God.” The first truth about our identity as followers of Christ, is that in Christ, your old identity is dead. In Christ, we become a new creation, but we also know that often the old identity doesn’t die easily, as we still at times struggle with the old dead self.

Perhaps you’re familiar with the movie Ice Age: The Meltdown. In that movie, Ellie, a female wooly mammoth, believes she is an opossum, because at a young age she lost her family and was taken in by a family of opossums. She lived with opossums and was treated as an opossum, so as a result she began to believe that she was an opossum. The rest of her life she just selectively chose information that reinforced her belief. When she finally comes to the realization of her true identity, that she in fact is a mammoth and not an opossum, she doesn’t know how to live as a mammoth, so the transition to her new identity is not an easy one, but slowly it happens.

Second Corinthians 5:17, “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come.”

A new identity requires a new way of living. Colossians 3:5, “Put to death, therefore, whatever belongs to your earthly nature: sexual immorality, impurity, lust, evil desires and greed, which is idolatry.” New living, as a result of being made a new creation, should be evident in our lives through new attitudes, speech, priorities and even new life-giving relationships. And yet, far too often, despite the fact that we have received a new identity, we continue to live by our old practices and then we wonder why we are unfulfilled.

I once heard about some kids who put Limburger cheese in the mustache of their grandpa. Soon after, he awoke sniffing and yelling, “Why, this room stinks!” He got up and went into the kitchen, but he wasn’t there long, until he decided that the kitchen smelled too. So he walked outdoors for a breath of fresh air, but much to his surprise, the open air brought no relief. Finally, he yelled, “The whole world stinks!”

We all know, that sometimes the whole world does seem to stink, but sometimes, more than the world, it’s us that stinks, because we’re trying to live in a new identity, according to an old, sinful way of living. Yes, learning to live in the new identity that Christ died to provide can be a struggle and indeed it is a process, but with the help of God’s Holy Spirit living inside of us, it is possible to overcome that old muscle memory.

Lastly, understand that your new identity is your true identity. Your identity as a child of God, saved by the blood of Christ, is who you are meant to be.