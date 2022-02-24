Grondin: Don't let worldly distractions get in the way of pursuing Jesus

A number of years ago, the well-known country music duo of Brooks and Dunn, sang a song called, “Believe.” The chorus of that song goes like this:

I raise my hands, bow my head

I’m finding more and more truth

In the words written in red

They tell me that there’s more to life

Than just what I can see, oh I believe.

I believe that all of God’s word is important, useful, holy and inspired by the Holy Spirit, but among the most important words we read in on our Bibles, are the red letters. It is these red letters that represent the actual words of our Lord Jesus Christ and therefore they demand special attention. In one such passage, Jesus is at the home of two sisters, Martha and Mary, where one of them is busy playing the role of a hostess and the other is playing the role of a disciple. Luke 10:41-42, “ ‘Martha, Martha,’ the Lord answered, ‘you are worried and upset about many things, but few things are needed — or indeed only one. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her.’ ”

In this red letter teaching, we learn that often the challenge of following Jesus is to focus on Jesus in a world full of distractions. Obviously, serving is important and much needed and the Kingdom of God needs more people who are willing to serve selflessly, but what caused Jesus to rebuke Martha, is that she was doing so out of duty and Mary was acting out of devotion. Indeed serving can be worship, but only when it’s done with the right heart and with an attitude of worship to God. It would seem that Martha was serving out of a desire to impress or to receive a “pat on the back.” Martha was distracted because she had lost focus of what was best and what really mattered. Can’t we all relate? It’s so easy to lose our focus and to get distracted, which will always keep us from living our best life and from achieving our God given potential.

I remember when my daughter was just an infant and how she was often the queen of distraction when we would feed her. She was a really good eater, but if there was anything else going on or anyone else around, she became a very distracted eater, constantly looking around at anything and everything but her food. Spiritually, speaking far too many followers of Jesus have become like a distracted infant, losing focus in a world full of distractions.

There’s a story told about baseball greats Yogi Berra, the well known catcher for the New York Yankees and Hank Aaron, who was at the time the power hitter for the Milwaukee Braves. As the story goes, the teams were playing in the World Series and as he was known to do, Yogi was doing a lot of talking, to motivate his teammates, but also to distract the Milwaukee batters. As Aaron came up to the plate, Yogi tried to distract him by saying, “Henry, you’re holding the bat wrong. You’re supposed to hold it so you can read the trademark. Aaron didn’t say anything, but when the next pitch came, he hit it into the left-field bleachers. After rounding the bases, Aaron looked at Yogi Berra and said, “I didn’t come here to read.”

When it comes to pursuing Jesus and the best possible life, we must have a Hank Aaron like focus and know why we exist and what life is intended to be, so that we don’t focus on the wrong things in a world full of distractions.

In order to faithfully follow Jesus, we must also avoid the danger of trying to spin too many plates. Jesus said that Martha was “worried and upset” about many things, in other words she was stressed out. Henry Ford once said, “A weakness of all human beings is trying to do too many things at once.” Though we all think that we’re good at it, studies have actually shown that none of us are nearly as good at multi-tasking, as we think we are. In spite of so many technological advances, that were supposed to make our lives easier, far too many of us are a stressed out people, trying to do too much and then we wonder why we’re on the brink of burnout and exhaustion.

Sometimes less really is more and sometimes the best thing we can do, is to do nothing, what one author calls the practice of “planned neglect.” This means committing yourself to what is best, even among many good things. Jesus said, “Seek first his kingdom and his righteousness.”

Life would be better if we did.

