Grondin: Everyone has a role to play in the church

1 Corinthians 12:12, “The body is a unit, though it is made up of many parts; and though all its parts are many, they form one body. So it is with Christ.”

In order for the church to effectively accomplish the mission of God, we must first recognize that being the church, rather than just going to church, requires connection. The church is a living organism which consists of great diversity. We are all different and yet because of our commitment to Jesus Christ, we are in a sense the same. However, the differences among us are by God’s design and it is through and by these differences, that the church is able to become all that God intended it to be.

A family saw a fire truck zoom past them and sitting in the front seat of the fire truck was a Dalmatian dog. The children then started to discuss the dog’s duties. One child said, “They use him to keep the crowds back.” Another said, “No, He’s just for good luck.” The third child brought the argument to close when she said, “They use the dogs to find the fire hydrants.” Just as that dog had a specific role to play in support of the firefighting mission, in the Kingdom of God, each follower of Christ has a role to play as well.