Grondin: Everyone has a role to play in the church

Dunn and Bradstreet conducted a study several years ago to determine why executives fail.
The organization studied 1,200 executives who had been fired from their jobs. Interestingly, it wasn’t their market expertise, financial understanding or product knowledge that was the primary cause for failure. In 85% of the cases, their relational skills were the cause.
The same might be true of churches. If we were to study the primary reason churches fail, we might discover that often they have failed in the one area they should be good at — building, sustaining and cultivating relationships.
Relationships both inside and outside the church are vitally important to fulfilling the Great Commission and while the church has perhaps focused on internal relationships (those inside the church), we have in more modern history often forgotten about and neglected the building and maintaining of external relationships (those outside the church). George Barna once commented on how the world sees the church, “an island of piety, surrounded by a sea of irrelevance.” What he meant by that, is that the Church has largely been marginalized and has lost much of its influence and voice in the community. When the church serves outside of it’s walls, it allows followers of Christ to build relationships and over time regain some of that lost influence in our communities and with people who don’t know Christ.
1 Corinthians 12:12, “The body is a unit, though it is made up of many parts; and though all its parts are many, they form one body. So it is with Christ.”
In order for the church to effectively accomplish the mission of God, we must first recognize that being the church, rather than just going to church, requires connection. The church is a living organism which consists of great diversity. We are all different and yet because of our commitment to Jesus Christ, we are in a sense the same. However, the differences among us are by God’s design and it is through and by these differences, that the church is able to become all that God intended it to be.
A family saw a fire truck zoom past them and sitting in the front seat of the fire truck was a Dalmatian dog. The children then started to discuss the dog’s duties. One child said, “They use him to keep the crowds back.” Another said, “No, He’s just for good luck.” The third child brought the argument to close when she said, “They use the dogs to find the fire hydrants.” Just as that dog had a specific role to play in support of the firefighting mission, in the Kingdom of God, each follower of Christ has a role to play as well.
As we seek to be the church, serving by playing our role in the mission of God, we must also be mutually dependent. 1 Corinthians 12:25, “so that there should be no division in the body, but that it’s parts should have equal concern for each other.” Mutual dependence is the overall theme of this text, that is that one part of the church depends on the other. In fact, as much as our pride may fight against it, as human beings we were created to be dependent upon one another, not to be confused with co-dependency, which is another topic for another time.
We all are wired differently, have different gifts and have been shaped by different experiences. This means, that there are some things that I can do well and other things that you can do well and that there will be some people that I can connect with and build meaningful relationships with and others that you or someone else can connect with far more effectively. The reality is, that together, we can have a much bigger impact in this world and for the Glory of God. Consider a cannonball jump into a pool that creates a series of ripples that go out from the point of impact.
The same is true of the church when we are working together, serving and loving the people outside of the walls of our church building. On our own, one “splash” can only do so much, but together, they multiply and the effects of each build on one another. On our own, our impact is limited, but together, the unified church, has the power to create many ripples for Christ that can change many lives, impacting our community and making the world a better place.
Being the church is about seeing the people and the needs of our community with new eyes, looking for opportunities to serve and bless them. Our service becomes like a bridge to share hope and the love of God. Church, it’s time to serve!
Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.