Grondin: Everyone should use their gifts to minister to others

The Pareto Principle, also known as the 80/20 rule, the Principle of Factor Sparsity or the Law of the Vital Few, states 80% of the effects come from 20% of the causes.
Stated simply, in many organizations and environments, 80% of the work is often done by 20% of the people.
A similar principle was also true in the Old Testament of the Bible where we read about the 12 Tribes of Israel. Of those 12 tribes, one of them was the Tribe of Levi and this tribe was different than all the others and essentially was the “Vital Few” of the Pareto Principle, because they were the tribe that was designated to take care of all the religious duties.
For example, there were some within this tribe who were designated for special service to God, some who served as assistants to the priests, some who served as doorkeepers, some who served as administrators, some who helped take care of the burnt offerings and obtained animal sacrifices and many other designated and specific tasks that needed to be accomplished for the people of God. Under the Old Covenant this was the way the people of God operated, a select group of people taking care of all the needs and at that time it had to be done that way, because of the localized presence of God, which means that God’s presence resided in the Tabernacle/Temple.
All of this however, changed when Jesus Christ, through his sacrifice provided forgiveness of sins and made the presence of God available to all believers through the indwelling gift of the Holy Spirit. We call this the New Testament or the New Covenant, and it resulted in a major New Testament doctrine.
1 Peter 2:9-10, “But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people belonging to God, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light. Once you were not a people, but now you are the people of God; once you had not received mercy, but now you have received mercy.” From these words of God, come what is known as the “Priesthood of all believers” or also known as every member ministry. The idea here, is that not everyone is called to be a pastor, preacher or missionary, but that everyone who is a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ is called to be a minister. This means that we all have a ministry, because we all now, through Christ, have immediate access to God and something to give and gifts to be used.
So, since all believers have a ministry and are called to serve, the New Testament of the Bible in various places reveal characteristics that should define your ministry, no matter what that ministry is. First, the Bible teaches that you are called to serve with whole hearted devotion. There was once a local doctor who cared for a family who owned a funeral home. One day, when the father went in for a visit, the doctor greeted him by saying, “It’s good to see you.” He replied, “It’s better to be seen than to be viewed.” The reality is, that we all will one day be viewed, that is we will all die, and on that day, whenever it comes, the only thing that will have mattered is what we gave our whole hearted devotion to, what was truly important to us and what it was that we made time for.
The Bible also teaches that your ministry is an obligation. Far to many people treat service for God and in the Church, as an option, as something we can do when we want and when we feel like it. However, serving in whatever ministry you are called to, is about obedience and obedience is not optional. The simple truth that I have discovered about every church that I’ve ever been a part of or that I have read or heard about, is that every great church is built upon the foundation of people who feel obligated to serve, out of obedience to the God they worship and proclaim. To be clear, this does not mean we serve begrudgingly, but rather that we serve with a proper mindset of thankfulness to God for all that He has done.
In God’s ingenious design for his Church, he has given us all different gifts, to be used in ministry to others and we have been called to use those gifts and be actively engaged in that ministry, with eagerness. If you count yourself as a believer and follower of Jesus Christ, then you are a minister of the Gospel of Christ.
Surrender to Christ, discover your giftedness and choose to humbly serve.
Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
