Grondin: Everyone should use their gifts to minister to others

1 Peter 2:9-10, “But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people belonging to God, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light. Once you were not a people, but now you are the people of God; once you had not received mercy, but now you have received mercy.” From these words of God, come what is known as the “Priesthood of all believers” or also known as every member ministry. The idea here, is that not everyone is called to be a pastor, preacher or missionary, but that everyone who is a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ is called to be a minister. This means that we all have a ministry, because we all now, through Christ, have immediate access to God and something to give and gifts to be used.

So, since all believers have a ministry and are called to serve, the New Testament of the Bible in various places reveal characteristics that should define your ministry, no matter what that ministry is. First, the Bible teaches that you are called to serve with whole hearted devotion. There was once a local doctor who cared for a family who owned a funeral home. One day, when the father went in for a visit, the doctor greeted him by saying, “It’s good to see you.” He replied, “It’s better to be seen than to be viewed.” The reality is, that we all will one day be viewed, that is we will all die, and on that day, whenever it comes, the only thing that will have mattered is what we gave our whole hearted devotion to, what was truly important to us and what it was that we made time for.