Grondin: God blesses those willing to sacrifice

Three men died and were standing at the pearly gates when Peter greeted them and asked, “What have you done to deserve Heaven?”

The first, a police officer for many years said, “I enforced the law, fought crime and protected people.”

Peter says, “Okay, go in.”

The second said, “I wisely invested may money, becoming very wealthy, which allowed me to give lots of money to charitable causes.”

Peter says, “Okay, go in.”

The third says, “I was a director of an HMO and helped to save millions of dollars for health care care and insurance companies. I helped cut down on waste, fraud and abuse in the system.”

Peter hesitated for a moment and then said, “Okay, come on in, but you can only stay for three days.”

Contrary to that joke, Jesus teaches eternal life in Heaven is not based on what we have done, but rather on how we did or did not choose to follow and obey Jesus Christ. In the Gospel of John chapter 3, we learn about two groups of people the religious and the committed. First, we learn religious people are convinced of God. John 3:1-2 says, “Now there was a Pharisee, a man named Nicodemus who was a member of the Jewish ruling council. He came to Jesus at night and said, ‘Rabbi, we know that you are a teacher who has come from God. For no one could perform the signs you are doing if God were not with him.’”

Like many people today, Nicodemus was a good guy who knew about God and had knowledge of God’s law. To put it another way, he had lots of head knowledge, but little heart knowledge. He was faithful to check all of the the religious boxes, but he remained at being convinced of God’s existence. Obviously, it’s good to be convinced, it’s a great starting point, but Jesus calls us to move beyond just being convinced and to a point of commitment.

Followers of Jesus are committed to God. John 3:3,5 says, “Jesus replied, ‘Very truly I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God unless they are born again. Very truly I tell you, no one can enter the kingdom of God unless they are born of water and the Spirit.’” Baptism is more than a religious practice, it is an act of commitment. It is an identification with the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, symbolizing the faith that one has and their desire to be obedient to wherever the Holy Spirit of God leads. Religious people may often appear to be committed, but often they are really more committed to rituals, traditions, practices and to projecting a certain image, rather than to being obedient in the task of following Jesus. The spiritual rebirth that takes place as a result of baptism is more than being made new, it is the beginning of a lifelong commitment.

Two religious women were sitting together in the front pew of church listening to a fiery preacher. When the preacher condemned the sin of stealing, those two ladies cried out at the top of their lungs, “Amen brother!”

When the preacher condemned the sin of lying, they jumped to their feet and screamed, “Right on brother! Tell it like it is, amen!”

But when the preacher condemned the sin of gossip, the two got very quiet. One turned to the other and said, “He’s quit preaching and now he’s meddlin’.”

What the church and our world needs are fewer religious people who are just convinced and more followers of Jesus who are committed to his mission. If you have surrendered your life to him, what he requires is that you live a life of committed love and sacrificial service, out of a heart desire to obey him in all things.

John Maxwell says, “Until I am committed, there is a hesitancy, a chance to draw back. But the moment I definitely commit myself, then God moves also, and a whole steam of events erupt. All manner of unforeseen incidents, meetings, persons, and material assistance which I could never have dreamed would come my way begin to flow toward me — the moment I make a commitment.”

When you make a commitment, God changes something in you and as a result God blesses you. The question is: Do you want God to show up in your life and in your church? Do you want his blessing and to see him move and act in big ways?

When it comes to how we follow Jesus, we need to be more bacon, than egg. Think about it. A chicken is convinced of its purpose and so it lays eggs. But, a pig is committed to its purpose and provides a sacrifice.

Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.