Grondin: God can use anyone to make a difference

Have you ever felt inadequate or unqualified? Haven’t we all?
Maybe it was at work or as you began a new job, as a boss or leader, as a husband or wife or parent, as a neighbor or friend or perhaps even in the church? If you’ve ever felt inadequate or unqualified, you’re not alone, because I’m confident that every human being has felt this way at some point in their lives. When I was a kid, as strange as this sounds coming from someone who speaks before a crowd of people nearly every Sunday, I often felt so inadequate that I was afraid of public speaking, even to the extent that I once told my teacher to give me a zero for an oral presentation, because there was no way that I was getting up in front of the class. True story! It was a struggle that continued for me even into college, as I was preparing to enter into the preaching ministry!
Reflecting back on who I used to be and the struggles of my past, remind me that I was and still am a work in progress, as are you and that God is always working in each of us to prepare us for whatever next step that He is calling us to. As we seek to know God better, worshiping and serving Him, it’s very helpful to remember that God is and has always been in the business of using people who often feel inadequate, if they are willing to be used by Him.
In the first New Testament letter to the Corinthians, the Apostle Paul describes the kinds of people that God most often uses and it includes you. First, God can use the foolish and the weak. 1 Corinthians 1:27, “But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things to shame the strong.” The Corinthian church was a church that had problems and it was filled with people who had colorful and sorted histories and yet Paul is reminding them that God chose them, regardless of what the world thinks about them. God often works in and intervenes through people we would not expect, as a way of humbling people and bringing glory to himself. While there will always be some, who view a dependance on God as a weakness, the truth is, that a person is never stronger, than when they admit their need.
Secondly, God can use the unimportant. 1 Corinthians 1:28-29, “He chose the lowly things of this world and the despised things- and the things that are not- to nullify the things that are, so that no one may boast before him.” In comparison to the greatness of God, we are nothing and yet God says we are valued and important and he chooses to put his greatness in us, for all of the world to see. On our own, we are ordinary and unimportant, but surrendered to God, by his grace, he makes us extraordinary and capable of doing the extraordinary. At the church where I serve, the calling that is continually before us, is the calling and responsibility to #BETHECHURCH, because God has called all of us to be beacons of hope and agents of service.
God can also use failures, which means that God can use you. Paul downplayed his own ability and qualifications and elevated God’s ability. Paul had a past and was familiar with failure and yet God’s message to Paul and to you and I, is and will always be, that he uses failures. There is no shame in failing, the only thing that is shameful is giving up or not even trying.
An experienced mother once commented, “Before I got married, I had six theories about bringing up children ... Now I have six children and no theories!” Life has a way of doing that to us, doesn’t it? Life can make us feel like failures, like we’re doing the right thing or heading in the right direction, like our life is on track and we know how to navigate specific circumstances, only to find out that we were wrong. It’s been said that “a successful person is not someone who never fails, but rather someone who gets up and tries again, more times than they fail” and “failure can get the best of you or bring the best out of you” and finally that “If you’re not failing then you’re not living to your true potential.”
So, here’s the real issue to consider: Will you allow God to use you to make a difference in the lives of all the people around you? The world needs to see the greatness of God working in you and through you.
Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian.