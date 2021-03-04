Grondin: God can use anyone to make a difference

Have you ever felt inadequate or unqualified? Haven’t we all?

Maybe it was at work or as you began a new job, as a boss or leader, as a husband or wife or parent, as a neighbor or friend or perhaps even in the church? If you’ve ever felt inadequate or unqualified, you’re not alone, because I’m confident that every human being has felt this way at some point in their lives. When I was a kid, as strange as this sounds coming from someone who speaks before a crowd of people nearly every Sunday, I often felt so inadequate that I was afraid of public speaking, even to the extent that I once told my teacher to give me a zero for an oral presentation, because there was no way that I was getting up in front of the class. True story! It was a struggle that continued for me even into college, as I was preparing to enter into the preaching ministry!

Reflecting back on who I used to be and the struggles of my past, remind me that I was and still am a work in progress, as are you and that God is always working in each of us to prepare us for whatever next step that He is calling us to. As we seek to know God better, worshiping and serving Him, it’s very helpful to remember that God is and has always been in the business of using people who often feel inadequate, if they are willing to be used by Him.