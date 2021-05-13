Grondin: God wants us to take care of our communities

I was once asked by a friend if I would go with him to the hospital to pray with the family of a co-worker, whose wife was in ICU.
We went, I prayed and when I talked with this guy privately he told me that his co-worker (my friend) had brought food to him on a couple of occasions and how much he appreciated it. I have another friend who heard about a neighbor of his who needed to pick-up a lawn mower, but didn’t have a vehicle that it would fit in, so he gave him a ride and helped him get his mower home.
I believe that simple acts of service and love, acts that can sometimes be overlooked and ignored, can be powerful tools in bringing people closer to God, if done with the right heart and attitude. In the book, “The Externally Focused Church,” the authors say that, “No act of service is to menial to be without meaning.” I believe they are correct, because indeed there is power in service, in being the church, rather than just going to church. As Jesus’ followers, we are called, even commanded, to go beyond mere words, to embodying the message we proclaim with action.
The most successful businesses in the world understand the power of service and the same is true of externally focused churches, they understand and put into practice the power of service, as they work together to bless others and make serving their community a priority.
In the New Testament of the Bible, Luke chapter 10, Jesus tells the Parable of the Good Samaritan and he does so in response to an expert in the law, who was looking to test Jesus and to justify his selfish way of living. From this parable, Jesus teaches us two important truths about service. First, service sometimes takes place at the intersection of need and chance. Luke 10:31 starts out, “A priest happened to be going down the same road. ...” This road was a 17-mile road that connected Jerusalem to Jericho and was known for hidden danger because of its rugged and rocky terrain. On this road, one of the many travelers, was a man who suddenly had a very serious need, because he had been robbed, stripped and beaten. Interestingly, the good Samaritan who stopped, while others chose to ignore this man in need, was the one that few would have expected to stop. It was the one who was from a despised and hated group of people who had “pity” on this man in need. That he had “pity” translates into sacrificial action and service, which is exactly what he offered.
In the 1st Century, Roman Emperor Hadrian once asked the Christian apologist Aristides to describe Christians: “They love one another. They never fail to help widows; they save orphans from those who would hurt them. If they have something they give freely to the man who has nothing; if they see a stranger, they take him home, and are happy, as though he were a real brother.” In other words, Christians were known for not only taking care of their own, but even more so for caring about their community and responding to needs as they became aware of them.
Secondly, Jesus’ parable teaches us service will cost you something. In verses 34 & 35 of Luke 10, we learn the Samaritan served the man in a very practical and much needed way, rather than making excuses as to why he couldn’t. The Samaritan provided medical help, transportation, lodging, companionship and financial assistance. Several years ago, Dave workman said, “It takes between 12 and 20 “bumps” before people come to Christ. He described a “bump” as a refreshing encounter with the church. When we look for opportunities to serve and meet needs, these sometimes simple, but always meaningful acts of love and service become these “bumps” that are able to move people closer to God.
On April 14, 1912, the Titanic struck an iceberg in the North Atlantic and began taking on water. By the time the lifeboats were deployed, it was clear that the ship was sinking. Passengers were loaded into lifeboats and lowered into the icy waters. Most had room for more people, however, despite cries for help, they kept rowing away from the hundreds of people floating in the water. All of them, except Lifeboat #14, where 5th Officer Harold Lowe acted differently. He transferred many of his passengers to other lifeboats and returned to the sinking ship to pick up more.
Lifeboat #14 should define everything we do as the Church. Although we care about those already in the boat, we must be defined by going after those still in danger. This starts with serving.
Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.