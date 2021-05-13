Grondin: God wants us to take care of our communities

I was once asked by a friend if I would go with him to the hospital to pray with the family of a co-worker, whose wife was in ICU.

We went, I prayed and when I talked with this guy privately he told me that his co-worker (my friend) had brought food to him on a couple of occasions and how much he appreciated it. I have another friend who heard about a neighbor of his who needed to pick-up a lawn mower, but didn’t have a vehicle that it would fit in, so he gave him a ride and helped him get his mower home.

I believe that simple acts of service and love, acts that can sometimes be overlooked and ignored, can be powerful tools in bringing people closer to God, if done with the right heart and attitude. In the book, “The Externally Focused Church,” the authors say that, “No act of service is to menial to be without meaning.” I believe they are correct, because indeed there is power in service, in being the church, rather than just going to church. As Jesus’ followers, we are called, even commanded, to go beyond mere words, to embodying the message we proclaim with action.

The most successful businesses in the world understand the power of service and the same is true of externally focused churches, they understand and put into practice the power of service, as they work together to bless others and make serving their community a priority.