Grondin: God's awesomeness cannot be exaggerated

Second, you must depend on the mercy of our awesome God. Isaiah 64:5a, “You come to the help of those who gladly do right, who remember your ways.” If 2020 has taught us anything at all, it’s that life can be challenging and unpredictable, but it’s my hope that we have also learned or been reminded that our God is still in control and is always more than ready to help us when we call, in all of life’s challenges and hardships. This Thanksgiving may you remember and give thanks for the ultimate source of help that God has provided, His Son Jesus Christ, who by His blood sacrifice tore down the barrier that existed between us and God because of our sin.

I heard a story about a mother and son who were washing dishes while the father and daughter were watching TV in the family room. Suddenly, there was a crash of breaking dishes, then complete silence. The girl looked at her dad and said, “It was mom.” “How do you know?” the dad asked. The daughter replied, “She didn’t say anything.” When it comes to sin and the need of every human being for mercy, it’s not really necessary for us to say anything to one another, for we all know the truth about each other. We’ve all broken some dishes.