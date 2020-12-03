Grondin: God's awesomeness cannot be exaggerated

A few years ago I heard a statement that I still cannot completely wrap my mind around, a statement that I will continue to try to better comprehend each day. The statement was this: We worship a God that cannot be exaggerated. It is so simple and yet so profound and to be honest I don’t think that I will ever be able to fully understand the enormity of it or completely grasp it, this side of Heaven.
As we have just celebrated our annual Thanksgiving holiday, and begin to reflect on the true meaning of Christmas and in the midst of all the ways that our daily living has changed and all the challenges of 2020, I want to encourage you to wrestle with the enormity and implications of this truth, that we do in fact worship a God that cannot be exaggerated. I believe that the more we wrestle with this, the more we will be changed for the better and the more grateful and thankful we will become.
In the Old Testament of the Bible, the Prophet Isaiah in chapters 63 and 64, records a somewhat lesser known prayer, but a great prayer, that likely became a model prayer for generations of people who came after Isaiah. From this prayer, we can learn a few things about not only the greatness of God, but also how we can learn to be more thankful and grow in the reality that we worship and serve a God who cannot be exaggerated.
First, you must rest in God’s awesomeness. Isaiah 64:3, “For when you did awesome things that we did not expect, you came down, and the mountains trembled before you.” I must confess, that sometimes my view of God is not big enough and at times, my faith is lacking and not nearly as strong as it should be. However, Isaiah’s description of the One who can, among other things, make mountains tremble, should be a great reminder of just awesome God is and how nothing is too big or difficult for Him. And not only is His power unlimited, but God also makes it a habit of giving us things that we do not expect nor deserve. This Thanksgiving, remember to give thanks to God for your many undeserved and perhaps unexpected blessings.
Second, you must depend on the mercy of our awesome God. Isaiah 64:5a, “You come to the help of those who gladly do right, who remember your ways.” If 2020 has taught us anything at all, it’s that life can be challenging and unpredictable, but it’s my hope that we have also learned or been reminded that our God is still in control and is always more than ready to help us when we call, in all of life’s challenges and hardships. This Thanksgiving may you remember and give thanks for the ultimate source of help that God has provided, His Son Jesus Christ, who by His blood sacrifice tore down the barrier that existed between us and God because of our sin.
I heard a story about a mother and son who were washing dishes while the father and daughter were watching TV in the family room. Suddenly, there was a crash of breaking dishes, then complete silence. The girl looked at her dad and said, “It was mom.” “How do you know?” the dad asked. The daughter replied, “She didn’t say anything.” When it comes to sin and the need of every human being for mercy, it’s not really necessary for us to say anything to one another, for we all know the truth about each other. We’ve all broken some dishes.
Lastly, this holiday season, as different and uncertain as it may be, may you understand the privilege of serving our awesome God. Isaiah 64:6a, “All of us have become like one who is unclean, and all our righteous acts are like filthy rags;” and verse 8, “Yet, O Lord, you are our Father. We are the clay, you are the potter; we are all the work of your hand.” God wants to use you, but you first must make yourself available to Him. This means that we stop making excuses and stop viewing service as an obligation or burden, but rather as a privilege and the purpose for which each of us was created. Earlier this year, I heard about a police officer in Slidell, LA who stopped a vehicle for an expired license plate, which was almost 23 years expired! When the officer asked why, the person responded by saying, “Sorry officer, I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my registration.” Too busy for 23 years, that sure does sound like a pretty lame excuse and yet how often do we basically say the same thing to the Creator of the universe.
So, are you thankfully, gratefully and joyfully serving our God of great grace?
Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
