Grondin: It's never too late to turn things around

A senior citizen was driving down the freeway, when his cell phone rang.

Answering it (hands-free of course), he heard his wife’s voice urgently warning him, “Herman, I just heard on the news that there’s a car going the wrong way on Interstate 64. Please, be careful!”

“Honey,” Herman said, “It’s not just one car. It’s hundreds of them!”

In life, figuratively speaking, we’ve all had some moments like that, times when we’ve been heading the wrong way, living for ourselves and perhaps even heading for destruction. In this country of ours we enjoy levels of freedom, that so many throughout the world only dream of, and yet it’s amazingly sad how many people are not free because they’re living in bondage to habits, hurts and spiritual junk that is weighing them down.

In the New Testament of the Bible we read about a woman who had been moving in the wrong direction, but finally came to the point where she was ready to experience freedom. Her story can teach us how we can be free. Free from your past, habits, reputation and anything that holds you down and keeps you from becoming all that you were created to be.

Luke 7:37-39, “A woman in that town who lived a sinful life learned that Jesus was eating at a Pharisee’s house, so she came there with an alabaster jar of perfume. As she stood behind him weeping, she began to wet his feet with her tears. Then she wiped them with her hair, kissed them and poured perfume on them.”

The first thing that we should learn from this woman, if we want to be free, is that you must let go of pride. This woman was most likely a prostitute and she was definitely not invited, but laying down her pride and the fear of what other people might say or do, she humbly comes to Jesus. We know that she came humbly because of the position she took and because she was willing to sacrifice the valuable perfume that was a “tool of her trade,” by pouring it out on Jesus’ feet. It was not only a sacrificial act, but also an act of worship and expression of love.

Experiencing freedom also requires you acknowledge your debt. This woman came humbly to Jesus, knowing she did not deserve to be forgiven, but needing the fresh start forgiveness provides. She knew she was a great sinner, in need of great grace and so she did not pretend in Jesus’ presence that she had it all together, but rather acknowledged she desperately needed the forgiveness only Jesus can offer.

A young boy who had just made the decision to give his life to Christ was sitting on a bench next to an old man who looked upset. The boy, concerned about him, said, “Sir, do you need to get saved?”

The old man was surprised by the statement and said abruptly, “I’ll have you know that I’ve been a deacon in the church for over 30 years and chairman of the deacons for 15 years.”

The boy then responded, “Sir, it don’t matter what you’ve done, Jesus can still save you!”

That boy was right. It doesn’t matter what you’ve done, Jesus can save you. The only question is do you really want to be free? If you do want to be free, then you just have to receive forgiveness. Luke 7:50 says, “Then Jesus said to the woman, ‘Your faith has saved you; go in peace.’” Jesus didn’t see this woman the same way that everyone else did, but rather he saw this woman as she could be. Jesus saw a woman who was ready to humbly receive the forgiveness that she so desperately needed. She wanted to be free.

Is there something that’s enslaving you? Perhaps a habit, addiction, hurt, mistake, failure or regret? Maybe even a secret sin, that no one else knows about, but you and God know about it and it’s slowly killing you from the inside out. You need to know that you can be free, if you will receive the forgiveness of a God who loves you more than anything. Perhaps, it’s not you who needs to experience freedom, but someone you know. If so, then why not share this message of forgiveness and freedom in Christ with that person?

Jesus says in Matthew 11:28, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”

I don’t know where you are spiritually or what you’re dealing with, but I know that four words can change your life. Your. Sins. Are. Forgiven.

Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.