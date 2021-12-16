Grondin: It's time to be useful to a world in need

Several woman in a church prayer group were visiting an elderly friend who was sick. After awhile, they got up to leave and told her, “We’ll do what we can to help and we promise to keep you in our prayers.” The sick woman quickly replied back, “Do something useful like wash the dishes in the kitchen, I can do my own praying.”

If we are to follow Christ and be committed to building his Church, we must be willing to be useful, which should always start, not end with prayer.

Secondly, being useful is about forming partnerships. Nehemiah’s efforts to be useful were aided by the assistance of the king and likewise our efforts to make a difference and help people in need will be much more effective when we partner with those who are already helping to meet the needs, for which we are carrying a burden for. In the New Testament of the Bible Jesus reminds us in Mark 9:40, “for whoever is not against us is for us.”

Finally, being useful makes people take notice. Sadly, the world often takes notice of the Church for all the wrong reasons, but by being useful, serving others and meeting needs, we help people to notice the Church for all the right reasons and more importantly, we help them to see the love of God in Christ.

So, for what or whom do you have a burden for? It’s time to talk to God about it. It’s time to be useful.

Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.