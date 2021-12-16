Grondin: It's time to be useful to a world in need

Around September 2003, a story began circulating on the internet about research done at Cambridge University regarding reading perception.
The story included a paragraph most people can read, despite the fact each word had some letters that were out of order. The point of the paragraph and research was we tend to focus on patterns of letters more than individual letters within words, so as long as a few strategic letters are in the right place, we’re able to read and comprehend what is being communicated.
While this research was actually never conducted, there is some truth in the principle people normally do not read every letter in a word individually, and therefore are able to make sense of a sentence, even when some of the pieces are misplaced. More importantly, the principle behind this is also true of how we as followers of Jesus should go about our mission of being the Church and doing ministry.
Sometimes we assume we have to get everything right before we can do anything. Sometimes we mistakenly think we have to have a complete understanding and have everything figured out before we can make a difference. The truth is, all we really need is a burden in our heart and a desire to do something about it. Being outwardly focused as the Church of Jesus Christ, rather than inwardly focused, is about building the road as we travel it, learning to serve, love and meet needs, as we go about life. We don’t need the entire road before we begin, only enough to take the next step.
No matter who we are or what our situation is in life, there is something that each of us can do to be useful to a world that needs to know that we care and that there is a God who cares. In the Old Testament of the Bible, the example of a man named Nehemiah teaches us what it means to be useful in a way that builds people up and brings Glory to God. The first thing that Nehemiah teaches us, is being useful requires constant communication with God. Nehemiah 2:4b, “Then I prayed to the God of heaven.”
Nehemiah was carrying a burden for the people whose city was in ruins and lacked a city wall, which in those times removed their sense of identity and protection, leaving them vulnerable to enemy attacks. This desperate situation had left Nehemiah with what chapter 2 of Nehemiah calls a “sadness of heart,” and so wanting to know how he could make a difference, he prayed to God, the ultimate difference maker.
A church in Orange County, California, began to pray to God about how they could make a difference in their community. The result was the start of Lighthouse Ministries and through that ministry thousands of volunteers have now given thousands of service to the community. They have tutored children, mentored motel families, took kids to camp, visited the elderly and distributed Christmas gifts, among other things. And all of this difference making ministry, was born out of constant prayer, seeking God’s direction and their volunteering was done to not only meet needs, but to build relationships.
Several woman in a church prayer group were visiting an elderly friend who was sick. After awhile, they got up to leave and told her, “We’ll do what we can to help and we promise to keep you in our prayers.” The sick woman quickly replied back, “Do something useful like wash the dishes in the kitchen, I can do my own praying.”
If we are to follow Christ and be committed to building his Church, we must be willing to be useful, which should always start, not end with prayer.
Secondly, being useful is about forming partnerships. Nehemiah’s efforts to be useful were aided by the assistance of the king and likewise our efforts to make a difference and help people in need will be much more effective when we partner with those who are already helping to meet the needs, for which we are carrying a burden for. In the New Testament of the Bible Jesus reminds us in Mark 9:40, “for whoever is not against us is for us.”
Finally, being useful makes people take notice. Sadly, the world often takes notice of the Church for all the wrong reasons, but by being useful, serving others and meeting needs, we help people to notice the Church for all the right reasons and more importantly, we help them to see the love of God in Christ.
So, for what or whom do you have a burden for? It’s time to talk to God about it. It’s time to be useful.
Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.