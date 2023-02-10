The 1999 movie, “Runaway Bride,” features Julia Roberts as Maggie Carpenter, an attractive young lady in the small town of Hale, Maryland. She is known as the “runaway bride” because of her reputation for running out on her fiancés on her wedding day. Each time she walks down the aisle, something happens inside her, and you can see it in her eyes; a kind of fear sets in. Three different times and three different fiancés, on the biggest day of her life, she runs. The question throughout the movie is: What is it that makes Maggie run?

That very same question applies to many of us as well. For many of us, we run from intimacy and commitment. When people start to get close to you and show an interest in you, do you run from them, run from making any commitment? For many, it isn’t so much the fear of intimacy with people, but God. For some reason, many run from having a deeper relationship with God or from making a significant commitment to him.

In the movie, we eventually discover what makes Maggie run. It turns out that she runs because her father, who was an alcoholic, continually disappointed and let her down. So the theme of the movie becomes the fear of committing to something or someone that could burn you and the fear of giving your heart away, only to have it broken. While there is always the danger of being hurt or disappointed, when you give your heart away, ultimately, to live any other way is to miss out on life. Likewise, as a follower of Christ, the abundant life that Jesus offers to us all will remain a distant and unfulfilled promise when you run from intimacy with God and others.

To live a life of intimacy to experience a more abundant life, we must first understand intimacy is destroyed by sin. In the beginning, as told in the book of Genesis in the Old Testament, the very first human beings, Adam and Eve, had open, honest and authentic fellowship with God and each other, but then they sinned. Sin destroyed their perfect intimacy and does the same thing to us. Romans 3:23, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Romans 6:23, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

There are always consequences for sin, but we sometimes may not realize that it breaks down intimacy, as it puts up walls in our relationships, and as a result, Adam and Eve, when they chose to sin, ran and hid from God. This is our story; until we stop running and repent (turn) from our sin, we’ll never fully experience abundant life. We were designed for deep, meaningful relationships with God and others, and this need for community is embedded deep in our God-given DNA.

So, to experience the intimacy that results in the abundant life that Jesus offers, we must recognize intimacy is developed in the presence of a safe place. In Old Testament times, there were cities of refuge intended to be safe places where people in danger could go and know they were safe. A city of refuge was like running to “home base” when playing a game of tag as a kid. It was a place of security provided by God for people on the run.

These cities of refuge were, in a very real way, a pattern of things to come, as these cities of refuge are ultimately fulfilled in the Church.

As described in the book “The Safest Place On Earth,” the atmosphere of a city of refuge is to be a place where there is no judging, no putting down, and no malicious talk about others. A city of refuge, or today, the Church, is to be where it’s OK not to be OK too because I’m just like you and where two of the most powerful spoken words are, “Me too.” The Church is where people can know and be known, accept and be accepted, love and be loved for who they are.

A place of healing and a place for grace. And a place that, when it is functioning correctly, is the safest place on earth.

The abundant life that Jesus offers is about learning to love and be loved by God and people, but you’ll never experience it if you keep running. So is it time for you to stop running?