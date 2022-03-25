Grondin: Jesus allows us to live by faith, not fear

There are a lot of fears in this world and understandably, because in this world there are lots of reasons to be afraid and many of them are truly legitimate.

It’s been said the top fears for many people are public speaking and dying and, perhaps for some of the most fearful people, dying while public speaking. When I was kid, I was as shy and introverted as probably anyone and was one of those people that was afraid of public speaking. But today I am a living testimony that God can and does take away the fears of his people so we don’t have to be limited or enslaved by fear. With Jesus Christ as the Lord and Savior of our life, it really is possible to move from fear to faith.

Throughout the Bible, we discover life changing truths and no where is that more evident than in the “red letters,” the specific parts of the Bible that record the words spoken by Jesus. In Matthew 14, we read the account of Jesus walking on the water one night and how the disciples were afraid, thinking they were seeing a ghost (after all it’s not normal to see someone walking on water). As they cried out in fear, Matthew 14:27 says this, “But Jesus immediately said to them: ‘Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.’”

One of the popular fashions for those of us growing up in the 1990s was clothing that read, “NO FEAR.” Far greater than a T-shirt or hat with that message prominently displayed on it is the reason why we can live our lives with no fear. We can live with no fear because Jesus says we don’t need to be afraid.

Another reason why you can live with no fear is because Jesus commands your every move. When Peter saw Jesus walking on the water he wanted to do it as well, so Jesus granted his request. Matthew 14:29, “‘Come,’ he said. Then Peter got down out of the boat, walked on water and came toward Jesus.” Everyone knows that a regular person cannot walk on water unless commanded and empowered by someone who is not regular, but rather extraordinary.

A father was walking past his young daughter’s room one night and noticed she was kneeling beside her bed, with head bowed and hands folded, repeating the alphabet. “What are you doing?” he asked her. She explained, “I’m saying my prayers, but I couldn’t think of what to pray for. So, I’m just saying all the letters of the alphabet and letting God put them together however he thinks best.”

Life is better when we allow Jesus to be in control and to put the “letters” together. Proverbs 16:9 says, “In his heart a man plans his course, but the Lord determines his steps.” We only think that we are in control or that we can be in control, it is only an illusion. When we think we’re in control or we try to be in control, it only creates fear.

Finally, you can live with no fear, because Jesus is with you. When Jesus invited Peter to join him for a stroll on the water, Peter enthusiastically jumped into action. However, when he saw the wind, he was afraid and began to sink. What changed? It was his focus. At first, he was focusing on Jesus and was walking on the water, but when he started to focus on the obstacle and the problem before him, he started to sink. Matthew 14:31a, “Immediately Jesus reached out his hand and caught him.”

Isaiah 41:10 says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous hand.”

You might remember, that back in 2015, jihadists, from the terrorist group ISIS released a propaganda video which showed them leading 21 Egyptian Christian men along a beach in Libya. They were handcuffed and wearing orange jumpsuits. On cue, they were pushed to the ground and beheaded. Reportedly, they were executed for no other reason than the fact that they were Christians. What was it that allowed these men to display such courage, in not denying their Savior? It was, that they knew Jesus was with them.

I don’t know what you’re facing right now or how you might be afraid, but I know that because of Jesus, you can live with no fear.

Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.

