Grondin: Jesus is the real superhero

A quick Google search for superheroes will reveal a website known as the superhero database and it lists 11,486 superheroes, with that number probably continuing to grow from time to time.
Without a doubt, it’s clear that our culture is obsessed with superheroes. Admittedly, it can be fun to escape into the world of a superhero, a world of super powers and a place where eventually good overcomes evil. However, as intriguing as the Incredible Hulk, Spiderman, Superman or whoever your favorite might be, there is a real life superhero that is the ultimate superhero and his name is Jesus.
Among the reasons why Jesus is a better superhero than all the others, is his claims, miracles, humility, servanthood, sacrifice and resurrection. More than shopping, gift giving and receiving or holiday parties, Christmas is a celebration of the superhero named Jesus Christ, for all the reasons that I’ve listed above.
As Christians, it ought to be our goal in life to live in such a way, that our lives reflect this ultimate superhero that we claim to follow. Although we will never be perfect in this life, as he is perfect, if we keep our eyes on him and seek to diligently live obediently for him and with him, I believe that it is possible for our lives to at least at times, exhibit some Christ like superhero qualities. You and I can be used by God as spiritual superheroes.
To be victorious over the struggles of life and to be used by God in a superhero like way, first requires that you be led by the spirit. Matthew 4:1, “Then Jesus was led by the Spirit into the desert to be tempted by the devil.” When we are being led by the Holy Spirit of God, like with Jesus, our circumstances will not always be perfect and there will be times when we experience spiritual attack and temptation. For the sake of context, this time of spiritual attack and temptation for Jesus, came immediately after the spiritual high of being baptized. And yet, until we are willing to submit to being led by the Spirit of God, rather than our own wants and desires, we will not become all that God desires for us to be and all that He intended when He sent us the ultimate Christmas gift, in Jesus.
In order to effectively be led by the Spirit, so that you may be used by God in a superhero like way, it’s also essential that you take time to connect with God. Matthew 4:2, “After fasting forty days and forty nights, he was hungry.” As a lover of food, which I am, it can be easy to read this and focus on the fact that Jesus must have been hangry, you know that feeling that has been on display in Snickers commercials, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” However, what we should focus on is the activity in which Jesus was engaged in, that led to Him being hungry. Jesus was fasting and praying, which means that he was seeking God’s will, power and prospective.
I once heard a story about a software manager, a hardware manager and a marketing manager, who were driving to a meeting when a tire blew. They pull over and get out of the car to look at the problem. The software manager says, “I can’t do anything about this- it’s a hardware problem.”
The hardware manager says, “Maybe if we turned the car off and on again, it would fix itself.”
The marketing manager says, “Hey, 75% of it is working — let’s ship it!”
Being led by the Spirit of God is about first acknowledging that there is a problem that goes deeper than the hardware and the only way to fix it, is to constantly, regularly connect with God through worship, prayer, meditating on God’s word and service. When we are intentionally committed to doing these things, it counters all the misinformation and the lies that our culture is constantly trying to feed us. However, doing these things does not mean that we will not face challenges, struggles and temptations, but it will make us better prepared to emerge from them victoriously. Like Jesus our ultimate superhero, we must plug into God’s word.
This Christmas season, my hope and prayer for you, is that you recognize the ultimate hero named Jesus, God in the flesh, born to take away the sins of the world. He is the true gift and greatest gift of Christmas and He is the One who can help us to live victoriously in this world. Jesus is also the only one who can change hearts.
I pray that he will continue to change mine, yours and all who don’t know Him as Lord.
Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian.
