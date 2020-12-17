Grondin: Jesus is the real superhero

To be victorious over the struggles of life and to be used by God in a superhero like way, first requires that you be led by the spirit. Matthew 4:1, “Then Jesus was led by the Spirit into the desert to be tempted by the devil.” When we are being led by the Holy Spirit of God, like with Jesus, our circumstances will not always be perfect and there will be times when we experience spiritual attack and temptation. For the sake of context, this time of spiritual attack and temptation for Jesus, came immediately after the spiritual high of being baptized. And yet, until we are willing to submit to being led by the Spirit of God, rather than our own wants and desires, we will not become all that God desires for us to be and all that He intended when He sent us the ultimate Christmas gift, in Jesus.