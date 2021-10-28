Grondin: Opportunities are everywhere to demonstrate God’s love

One evening after having been to an eye doctor for an annual check-up, a woman commented that she could now see so much better, even though, her prescription had not changed at all.
During the check-up, the doctor discovered at some point she had inadvertently switched contact lenses, putting the lens intended for the right eye in her left and vice versa. Although the prescriptions for each contact weren’t far apart, they were different.
The doctor asked, “Didn’t it bother you?”
“A little bit, but after a while I kind of got use to it,” she replied.
This is what happens so often in life, like a warning light in your car or a door handle that has to be jiggled just right or the squeak or hole that isn’t supposed to be there. We know that something isn’t quite right, but we get used to it and learn to live with it. And the same thing often happens in the church, over time the way the world looks and the way we approach things becomes a bit off, but we begin to think that it is the way things are supposed to be. As a result, we get comfortable with the way things are and with doing things a certain way.
As followers of Jesus, we are called to not just go to church, but to #BETHECHURCH. Being the church is about being externally focused and receiving God’s invitation to see the world the way he sees it, to wear his “lenses,” because when we do we gain a clearer vision of what the church can be and should be. Being the church is about being a positive, tangible difference maker in our communities. It’s about choosing to make a difference in the lives of others, rather than living for ourselves.
In the Old Testament book of Isaiah chapter 32 in the Bible, we read about what this kind of living should look like. To live lives that are externally focused for the benefit of the Kingdom of God, difference makers will avoid foolishness. Isaiah 32:6, “For fools speak folly, their hearts are bent on evil: They practice ungodliness and spread error concerning the Lord; the hungry they leave empty and from the thirsty they withhold water.”
Here the prophet Isaiah is not only looking to a time when in and through Christ, all things will be made right, but he also speaks of the current time in which there is great spiritual insensitivity and immorality. He speaks of a culture where people ignore truth and a time when a fool is looked up to and thought of as smart and good, because they have chosen to carve out their own path in life, rather than following the path of obedience to God.
I once heard a story about an atheist that filed a lawsuit claiming that atheists had no holiday to celebrate. He argued that Christians, Jews and Muslims all had their holy days, but as an atheist, he didn’t have a holiday to celebrate. After he had finished his argument, the judge looked the atheist in the eyes and said, “Sir, I believe you are mistaken, a look at any calendar will clearly show that you and all your fellow atheists do in fact have a holiday. You see, April 1st has long been celebrated as April Fool’s Day, because the Bible says in Psalm 14:1, ‘The fool says in his heart, ‘There is no God.’”
To be a difference maker in a world of fools, we must spend more time reading God’s Word than watching Fox News or CNN or scrolling through social media. We must not allow the foolishness of this world to convince us that we don’t need God or that we don’t need to obey God or that our mission to Be His Church is insignificant or unimportant. So, who will you listen to? Who are you listening to?
Difference makers also commit to building others up because they know that they have a secure foundation. Isaiah 32:7-8, “Scoundrels use wicked methods, they make up evil schemes to destroy the poor with lies, even when the plea of the needy is just. But the noble make noble plans, and by noble deeds they stand.”
In today’s culture there is no shortage of examples of people who are unconcerned about the needs of others and will stop at nothing to destroy people and benefit themselves, but as disciples of Jesus, we are called to live differently, in obedience to Hebrews 12:15a, “See to it that no one misses the grace of God.”
Let us all commit to really seeing the world around us, as places to demonstrate God’s love. Opportunities are everywhere.
Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.