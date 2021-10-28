Grondin: Opportunities are everywhere to demonstrate God’s love

One evening after having been to an eye doctor for an annual check-up, a woman commented that she could now see so much better, even though, her prescription had not changed at all.

During the check-up, the doctor discovered at some point she had inadvertently switched contact lenses, putting the lens intended for the right eye in her left and vice versa. Although the prescriptions for each contact weren’t far apart, they were different.

The doctor asked, “Didn’t it bother you?”

“A little bit, but after a while I kind of got use to it,” she replied.

This is what happens so often in life, like a warning light in your car or a door handle that has to be jiggled just right or the squeak or hole that isn’t supposed to be there. We know that something isn’t quite right, but we get used to it and learn to live with it. And the same thing often happens in the church, over time the way the world looks and the way we approach things becomes a bit off, but we begin to think that it is the way things are supposed to be. As a result, we get comfortable with the way things are and with doing things a certain way.