Grondin: Putting our faith into action means showing mercy

The truth is that when our hearts don’t reflect that they have been changed by God’s mercy, then the people around us will naturally doubt whether God’s mercy is for them and so it’s important that those who have been changed by God’s grace to also extend the grace and mercy of our loving heavenly father. Micah 6:8, “He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” To love and extend mercy to others is to do what it right and to stand for what it right no matter how unpopular it may be to do so. It means trusting in God and his word and refusing to define your own morality. But, even more than all of that, when we love mercy and choose to be the church by the way we live and love, we are helping to make the Kingdom of God visible. In a sense, we are putting legs on love and displaying God’s attitude and heart for people.