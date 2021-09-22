Grondin: Putting our faith into action means showing mercy

A few years ago I heard about a six-year old girl in Dallas, Texas, named Brooke Neitzel, who ordered a $170 dollhouse and four pounds of cookies through her Amazon Echo device while talking to the computerized voice Alexa.
The story might have ended there, except that San Diego news anchor Jim Patton did a story on it and while recalling the incident said, “I love the little girl saying, ‘Alexa ordered me a dollhouse.’” When Jim repeated Brooke’s words on air, viewers all over San Diego reported their devices heard the command and began trying to order dollhouses as well.
As Brooke’s mother said, “Alexa is a very good listener.”
Unfortunately, the Church has not always been as good a listener as we should be when it comes to being obedient to the mission of God. Sure, we have heard and read about the mission of God and might even know this mission is known as the Great Commission, but we have not always been quick to put the mercy of God into action.
In the Old Testament of the Bible, God through his prophet Micah, uses a legal context, in which a case is made for God’s goodness to his people. Calling all of nature as witnesses, God reminds his people of his mercy and calls on them to repent. Micah 6:2, “Hear, O mountains, the Lord’s accusation; listen, you everlasting foundations of the earth. For the Lord has a case against his people; he is lodging a charge against Israel.” Chapter 6 of Micah not only teaches us mercy ought to cause us to remember, but also, that mercy, when it’s understood and experienced, will change your heart from the inside out and motivate you to live differently in obedience to God. Mercy will allow you to be captivated by God’s amazing grace and to stand in awe of all that He has done and continues to do.
I’m reminded of the story about a little boy who was waiting on his mother to come out of the store. As he waited, he was approached by a man who asked, “Son, can you tell me where the post office is?”
The little boy replied, “Sure, just go straight down the street a couple of blocks and turn right.”
The man thanked the boy kindly and then added, “I’m the new preacher in town and I’d like for you to come to church on Sunday. I’ll show you how to get to Heaven.”
The little boy replied with a chuckle, “Awww, come on, you don’t even know the way to the post office!”
The truth is that when our hearts don’t reflect that they have been changed by God’s mercy, then the people around us will naturally doubt whether God’s mercy is for them and so it’s important that those who have been changed by God’s grace to also extend the grace and mercy of our loving heavenly father. Micah 6:8, “He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” To love and extend mercy to others is to do what it right and to stand for what it right no matter how unpopular it may be to do so. It means trusting in God and his word and refusing to define your own morality. But, even more than all of that, when we love mercy and choose to be the church by the way we live and love, we are helping to make the Kingdom of God visible. In a sense, we are putting legs on love and displaying God’s attitude and heart for people.
Jesus Christ died for you and extended grace and mercy to you so you could be changed and have the power to do the same for others, and in doing so, make the world a better place. As the Church, we are called to care about what God cares about. We are called to be lovers of mercy and people. Putting our faith into action is what it means to be the church and we do this when we extend mercy with the knowledge that small things done with great love can change the world.
It’s important for a variety of reasons to be a part of a church family, but we must understand we gather to be equipped and encouraged to go out and make a difference. The ministry with the greatest potential to change the world will always take place outside the church building. May we all commit to being mercy in action. May we all be committed to not only going to church, but to being the church.
