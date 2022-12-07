Grondin: Slow down and enjoy the holidays

If you had been driving through sections of Montana in the late 1990s, you would have noticed that words, not numbers, defined the speed limits.

“Reasonable and prudent” drivers were allowed to set their speed limit. In so many ways, that’s me, and that’s you, in life because we, too, set our speed limit, and far too many of us are going 150 miles per hour or more. We are so accustomed, even addicted, to speed that our cultural language reflects this constant preoccupation. We have phrases like: time crunch, fast food, rush hour, frequent flyer and rapid transit. We send packages by Federal Express and had a phone company called Sprint. We pay bills with Quicken, schedule appointments with a Day Runner and diet with Slim-Fast. Some of us wear in swimming trunks made by Speedo. Simply put, we are speeding through life.

In discovering the “Type A” personality, Dr. Meyer Friedman, a cardiologist, in his research also found that for many people, “hurry sickness” was killing them, and Dr. Richard Swenson’s research led him to conclude half of his patients’ problems stemmed from being too busy.

As we enter into this holiday season, a time when things seem to speed up rather than slow down and become more chaotic rather than peaceful, it would be wise for us to consider how we can intentionally experience more of the abundant life that Jesus offers, and experiencing this will not result from doing more, but rather from observing the Sabbath.

In Deuteronomy 12 of the Old Testament of the Bible, we find God’s 10 Commandments, and in verses 12-14a, “Observe the Sabbath day by keeping it holy, as the Lord your God has commanded you. Six days you shall labor and do all your work, but the seventh day is a sabbath to the Lord your God.”

Observing the Sabbath day is easy, but keeping it holy is difficult. The Sabbath day is about more than just going to church or refusing to mow the lawn because observing the Sabbath is not the same as keeping it holy. To keep it holy is to recognize that it is a gift given for our benefit, a time each week to slow down, be refreshed, and get recharged. The Sabbath is about rest and renewal. Keeping it holy allows us to build margin into our lives because, like the days of writing reports in school, a little extra space makes everything better. Still, without margin, life becomes less abundant and more hectic, stressful & tiring. God’s word for margin is Sabbath.

Theologian Kosuke Koyama says, “God walks ‘slowly’ because he is love. If he is not love, he would have gone much faster. Love has its speed. It is an inner speed. It is a spiritual speed. It is a different speed. It is different from the technological speed to which we are accustomed…It goes on in the depth of our life, whether we notice it or not, at three miles an hour. It is the speed we walk, and therefore, the speed the love of God walks.” In other words, love and abundant life cannot be rushed, so without margin/Sabbath, it will be tough to love God, people, and experience abundant life, whether during the holidays or any other time.

A Sabbath day is for remembering God and what he has done. Deuteronomy 5 clearly instructs us to remember what we are without Him and all He has done and continues to do for us. We remember God when we worship him; when we don’t, we tend to get self-confident and self-sufficient, and a common excuse for many of us as to why we don’t remember Him in regular times of worship is that we have way too much to do. When we gather to worship and honor the Sabbath, it’s about getting refocused and remembering God’s faithfulness. Remembering his faithfulness even when I’m paying hundreds of dollars for an unexpected car repair, when the baby won’t stop crying or when life isn’t going according to my plan.

The Sabbath is a principle of trust; when we are obedient and trust him, God provides. In the play, “Our Town,” by Thornton Wilder, there is a thought-provoking quote, “Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it — every, every minute?” Eventually, we all realize how fast life goes by, but sometimes it’s too late.

As we enter this holiday season, let’s make an intentional, action-oriented plan not to let the blessings of life and the wonder of what can be the most wonderful time of the year pass us by.