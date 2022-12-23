Grondin: The only lasting Christmas gift is Jesus

In 1963, Andy Williams sang a popular Christmas song, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

The song’s sentiment is great. Sometimes, perhaps even most of the time, when you hear it, it puts you in the Christmas spirit. But what do you do when Christmas does not feel like the most wonderful time of the year?

In reality, Christmas is not always the picture-perfect hallmark card, stuff made of dreams, or the magical time we always want it to be and hope it will be. Sometimes Christmas is complicated and involves hardship, disasters, turmoil, relational challenges and pain. Perhaps that is where you find yourself, struggling to see Christmas as the most wonderful time of the year.

Sometimes we tend to sanitize the original event that became what today we call Christmas. We can often believe that it was this wonderful, beautiful and perfect heavenly event, and in some ways, it certainly was, but in many ways, it was anything but. Go ahead and read through the Christmas narratives in Matthew and Luke, and you’ll see what I’m saying. The first Christmas was filled with discomfort, challenges, murder, fear and uncertainty.

The classic 1983 Christmas movie, “A Christmas Story,” reveals much of the chaos and disappointments that often accompany Christmas. And it’s not just during the Christmas season. Life is often full of turmoil and disappointments, but this was never God’s plan for humanity. Romans chapter 5 in the New Testament of the Bible explains why chaos and disappointments often accompany Christmas and life in general. Romans 5:12, “Therefore, just as sin entered the world through one man, and death through sin, and in this way death came to all people because all sinned.” Romans 5 explains to us simply that if you’re alive, life hurts, some days more than others, but we all experience chaos and disappointments because we live in a fallen world. Some of what we experience is because of our sinful nature.

Yes, we all know that sometimes life is not all that we want it to be or hoped it would be, but at Christmas, we have the good news that Jesus changes everything. Romans 5:15, “But the gift is not like the trespass. For if the many died by the trespass of the one man, how much more did God’s grace and the gift that came by the grace of the one man, Jesus Christ, overflow to the many!” Even though God could have chosen to give us all judgment, wrath, death, and punishment for the sins that we have all committed, he did not. Instead, he chose to give us compassion, mercy, and grace, through the gift of Jesus, who changes our today and our forever. Christmas can be the most wonderful time of the year for all of us because God is on our side; he is for us and not against us. Even on our worst days, when we sin against God and other people, even when we rebel against our Creator, and when we fail to love him in return, we don’t get what we deserve because what we have done and where we have been, does not change the love, grace and mercy God has for us.

Finally, as we celebrate and enjoy this Christmas season, we must be reminded that only the gift of Jesus will satisfy. Romans 5:17, “For if by the trespass of the one man, death reigned through that one man, how much more will those who receive God’s abundant provision of grace and of the gift of righteousness reign in life through the one man, Jesus Christ!” It’s no secret that we live in a world of more, where we all seemingly always want more, but when we get more, we find that it only leaves us wanting more. The truth of Christmas is that in Christ, the ultimate Christmas gift, we get abundant grace, which is more than anything this world can offer.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with having some stuff or wanting something new sometimes, but the problem comes when we believe the lie that if I can have this unique toy, shiny object, gadget, house, car, number in my bank account, person and then I’ll be delighted and fulfilled. No, you won’t!

This Christmas and into a new year, let us all commit not to spend our whole lives chasing after things that don’t last, but instead to live out the truth of Christmas that only one thing will last and truly satisfy — Jesus.