Grondin: We can all make a difference right where we are

Ephesians 2:10 says, “For we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” Being the church means understanding the purpose for which you were saved. Ephesians 2 also speaks of how we are saved by grace, in Christ Jesus, to do good works. The word workmanship in the original Greek language is from where we get our word, “poem.” In other words, we have been saved to be God’s work of art or masterpiece. These works do not save us, but they are very much a part of the reason and the purpose for which we have been saved and they do prove that are faith is genuine. They are a testimony that points others to the reality of God’s goodness and love.

Once we understand our purpose and have committed to being the church or being God’s masterpiece, we must then begin to redefine ministry. 1 Peter 2:9 says, “But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people belonging to God, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light.” When we are saved and baptized into Christ, it’s just the beginning, because you’re not saved just so you can go to heaven, but rather you’re saved so that you can do ministry, that is be a minister, one who serves and makes a difference right where you are.