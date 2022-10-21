Grondin: We experience joy when we obey God

In the 2004 movie, “Shall We Dance,” actor Richard Gere plays John Clark, a successful Chicago lawyer.

He is successful professionally, but stuck in a monotonous routine of life. One night on his way home, he sees a dance instructor in the window of a dance studio and continues to do so for several nights. Finally, he decides to get off the train, goes into the dance studio and signs up for ballroom dance classes, but he doesn’t do it because he really wants to dance, but rather because he has a void in his life and he’s intrigued by the thought. He really just wants something to fill his emptiness. During the dance lessons, he meets several other people and discovers that none of them are there because they have a passion for dancing. As time goes on, something happens to all of them, in dancing, each of them finds the passion that their lives have been missing.

In many ways, this movie is a metaphor for so many people’s lives, even the lives of many followers of Christ, because many people, like John Clark, are bored and stuck in a rut. I’ve heard that in parts of Canada, where there are basically two seasons, winter and July, dirt roads develop ruts from people driving on them when the snow melts and then not long after, freezing again. One town put up a sign that read: “Choose your ruts carefully, because you will be in them for the next 20 years.”

For too many of us, that sign describes the Christian life, because for far too many, it has become a boring, monotonous routine. So, how do we get out of the rut? How can we experience the abundant life that Jesus offers?

In the New Testament of the Bible, in John 15, Jesus teaches us that the key to experiencing the abundant life that he promises, is found in the habit of learning to imitate him and specifically there are two key principles that must be understood and applied to our lives.

The first principle is that the abundant life is conditional upon being a disciple of Jesus Christ. John 15:5, “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.” The idea here is that of connection and having constant union with Christ, for it is this connection that will allow you to experience purpose, fulfillment and to be able to accomplish something that is bigger than yourself, that will have lasting value. Not maintaining this connection, is what brings the feelings of uselessness, ruts, monotony and a lack of purpose.

The reality is, that many of us think we are disciples, when we’re really just pretty good people who believe in God and go to church most Sundays. We often get stuck in ruts because of self deception, thinking that we our better than we really are and we end up wondering why our lives are not all that abundant.

The second principle that Jesus teaches, that can lead us toward the abundant life, is that the joy of the abundant life is discovered through obedience to God. John 15:10-11, “If you keep my commands, you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Fathers commands and remain in his love. I have told you this so that my joy may be in you and that your joy may be complete.” Love unites you to Christ, but this love grows through obedience or by being fruitful. Total obedience is about imitating Christ and therefore experiencing abundant life. The closer we get to Jesus, the more we will act like Jesus and the better our lives will be.

I once heard a story about a mother, who was a cannibal, who was walking in the jungle with her daughter. They see a plane flying overhead and the little girl (a cannibal in training) asks, “Mommy, is that airplane up there good to eat?” The mother answers, “Just like lobster, dear. Only what’s inside.”

The abundant life is about what’s inside, it comes from the work that God is doing inside of us, when we truly commit to knowing him and being his disciple. This is when we truly experience the joy of the abundant life that Jesus freely offers to all.

Interestingly, in the Aramaic language, one of the languages that Jesus spoke, the word for “joy” and “dance,” are the same word. Perhaps Jesus actually meant, “I have told you this so that my dance may be in you and that your dance may be complete.

Our God is a God who dances and he wants to dance with you.