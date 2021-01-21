Grondin: Weekday Religious Education program at risk in Waynesboro

Recently, I was asked to join the Waynesboro W.R.E. board to assist with navigating the challenges this community ministry is experiencing. WRE has been operating on a shoestring budget for some time, however the current pandemic, has left the future of the Waynesboro WRE in doubt.

The pandemic has caused some churches, organizations and individuals who have given generously in the past, to decrease or all together stop their giving, which has made an already tight budget, much more so. However, the current struggles and future viablity is also tied to issues such as the hybrid school year, the retirement of two long-time and dedicated WRE teachers, the inability to have classes at the Glovier Church during the pandemic at their request and the cost and practical implications of insurance requirements. During the pandemic, every effort is still being made to teach the kids through virtual lessons, which include emails and as much as possible, Zoom video chats. However, this is less than ideal and has resulted in far fewer Waynesboro kids being involved.

WRE needs and is asking for the help of the community in keeping this ministry going. Without it, the likelihood is great it will soon no longer exist.