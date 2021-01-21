Grondin: Weekday Religious Education program at risk in Waynesboro

In September, David Kinnaman, President of the Barna Research Group, reported that as many as one in five American churches may close permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every church is well aware of the challenges of still trying to do ministry during this unprecedented time in history and the full effects of it on the Church remain to be seen. However, the struggle of churches will and is already having other effects as well. When churches struggle, there is a sort of trickle down affect, for our missions, missionaries, ministries and community organizations, that depend on the faithfulness and generosity of God’s people to make their work possible.
One such example in Waynesboro is the ministry of Weekday Religious Education (WRE), which was established in 1941 and operates in four elementary schools, reaching second through fourth graders. Before the COVID-19 Pandemic, students attended 45 minute classes weekly, for 18 weeks. The classes are held off school grounds in a permanent classroom at Glovier Memorial United Methodist Church, with transportation provided by the WRE bus. The program is conducted with the permission of the Waynesboro School Board, in cooperation with the elementary schools and students are enrolled upon written permission and request by their parents. The intended goals of the Waynesboro WRE include helping children become familiar with the teachings of the Bible and to teach, practice and reinforce character traits and values which are helpful in society. WRE is a para-church ministry, which exists to supplement the work of the church and the home, in Christian education and living.
Recently, I was asked to join the Waynesboro W.R.E. board to assist with navigating the challenges this community ministry is experiencing. WRE has been operating on a shoestring budget for some time, however the current pandemic, has left the future of the Waynesboro WRE in doubt.
The pandemic has caused some churches, organizations and individuals who have given generously in the past, to decrease or all together stop their giving, which has made an already tight budget, much more so. However, the current struggles and future viablity is also tied to issues such as the hybrid school year, the retirement of two long-time and dedicated WRE teachers, the inability to have classes at the Glovier Church during the pandemic at their request and the cost and practical implications of insurance requirements. During the pandemic, every effort is still being made to teach the kids through virtual lessons, which include emails and as much as possible, Zoom video chats. However, this is less than ideal and has resulted in far fewer Waynesboro kids being involved.
WRE needs and is asking for the help of the community in keeping this ministry going. Without it, the likelihood is great it will soon no longer exist.
The Waynesboro W.R.E. is not only in need of financial contributions, but also one more teacher and new board members. If you or someone you know might be interested in becoming a W.R.E. teacher or teacher’s assistant or you might be willing to be a part of the WRE board, please contact Pam Stoneburner, president of the Waynesboro W.R.E. board, at WREFaith20@yahoo.com. You may also request to begin receiving their newsletter by email by sending a request to that same email address. You can stay connected with WRE on social media by “liking” their Facebook page, “Waynesboro Weekday Religious Education Council.” If you would like to make a financial contribution, you can send your gift to: P.O. Box 613, Waynesboro, VA 22980.