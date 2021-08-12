Grondin: What will you be remembered for?

In October 2006, the Chicago Tribune ran an article with the headline, “Architect’s Legacy Going Up In Smoke.”
The article was about how yet another building in Chicago, designed by Louis Sullivan, famed architect who had designed well over 100 buildings, had burned down. As of the writing of this article, only 21 of those buildings remained. The headline of this article ought to make us all think.
What do you hope that your legacy will be? What will you be remembered for? What characteristics, devotions, priorities, accomplishments will live on after you’re gone? It’s also wise for churches to ask similar questions. Will your church simply become known as a church that was once thriving and taking ground for the Kingdom of God, as a community of people that were too stubborn or selfish to adapt its methods to a rapidly changing culture? What is your church known for? How will your church be remembered?
In the Old Testament of the Bible we read about King Josiah who became King of Judah at the whopping age of 8 years old. He went on to accomplish a lot of good things and brought about many spiritual and moral reforms, but despite all that he accomplished, really just one thing became his primary legacy. The Prophet Jeremiah (a contemporary of Josiah) wrote this concerning what he had become known for: Jeremiah 22:15b-16, “He did what was right and just, so all went well with him. He defended the cause of the poor and needy, so all went well. Is that not what it means to know me? declares the Lord.” That one statement describing the life and legacy of King Josiah, tells us what God values and what we should want our legacy to be. Personally, I want to be known as someone who knew God and I hope and pray that you desire the same thing for your life and church. This statement reveals the importance of being the church, that is being externally, rather than internally focused, because if we live focused on others and focused on those who are in need, especially those in need of Jesus, then we too will be known as people who know and knew God.
In the Gospel of Luke in the New Testament of the Bible, we have a blueprint of sorts, of what it means to be the Church. Luke 4:14, “Jesus returned to Galilee in the power of the Spirit, and news about him spread through the whole countryside.” To actively be the church, we must be inspired and empowered by the mission of Jesus. As followers of Jesus, you and I must depend on the Spirit of God to guide and direct us and we must constantly be open to the working of the Holy Spirit in and through us. For when we live like this, we see with new eyes the people and the opportunities/needs that are all around us. If we are committed to live like this, people will notice, people will talk, God’s light will shine in the darkness and people will be drawn to Jesus, all to the glory of our heavenly father.
In 1917 the Communists took over Russia and when they did they vigorously persecuted the Church, but they did not make Christianity illegal, in fact, they continued to guarantee freedom of religion. What they did do was make it illegal for the Church to do any good works. No longer could they feed the hungry, educate the young, house the orphan or care for the sick. The result was that after 70 years, the Church in Russia was largely irrelevant to the communities in which it dwelt. The same thing is still continuing to happen today, because if you remove the mission of Jesus from the Church, so that it becomes a stagnant, complacent and self-focused gathering, then for all practical purposes, it might as well not exist, because to focus less on the mission of Jesus, is to remove the Church’s power, influence and evangelistic effectiveness.
And so, this means that to actively be the church means that we must commit to being a bridge between good news and good deeds. In Jesus’ first public sermon, he quoted from Isaiah 61. In Luke 4 he says that he came to minister to the poor, prisoners, blind and oppressed, that is for the social outcasts and the needy. He came to become a bridge that connected good deeds to good news. Jesus’ focus was not only on telling, but also on action/doing, visibly demonstrating the good news of God’s love.
Let us actively find ways to become bridges to eternity, by connecting our love for God to our love for people. Be. The. Church.
Chad Grondin, pastor of West Waynesboro Church of Christ, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.