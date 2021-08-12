Grondin: What will you be remembered for?

What do you hope that your legacy will be? What will you be remembered for? What characteristics, devotions, priorities, accomplishments will live on after you’re gone? It’s also wise for churches to ask similar questions. Will your church simply become known as a church that was once thriving and taking ground for the Kingdom of God, as a community of people that were too stubborn or selfish to adapt its methods to a rapidly changing culture? What is your church known for? How will your church be remembered?

In the Old Testament of the Bible we read about King Josiah who became King of Judah at the whopping age of 8 years old. He went on to accomplish a lot of good things and brought about many spiritual and moral reforms, but despite all that he accomplished, really just one thing became his primary legacy. The Prophet Jeremiah (a contemporary of Josiah) wrote this concerning what he had become known for: Jeremiah 22:15b-16, “He did what was right and just, so all went well with him. He defended the cause of the poor and needy, so all went well. Is that not what it means to know me? declares the Lord.” That one statement describing the life and legacy of King Josiah, tells us what God values and what we should want our legacy to be. Personally, I want to be known as someone who knew God and I hope and pray that you desire the same thing for your life and church. This statement reveals the importance of being the church, that is being externally, rather than internally focused, because if we live focused on others and focused on those who are in need, especially those in need of Jesus, then we too will be known as people who know and knew God.