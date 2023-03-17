If you were to look across the border from South Korea, you would see the North Korean village of Kejong-dong.

From all appearances, it looks like any ordinary town with houses, schools, and even a hospital, but the town is a ghost town, and no one lives there. This town only has the appearance of life, and to further this illusion, it even has maintenance workers that sweep the streets, and lights operate on an automatic timer.

Spiritually speaking, far too many people who consider themselves Christians are like that village, just giving off the appearance of life. And yet, Jesus has much more to offer those who desire to follow him. To be specific, Jesus offers us abundant life. Typically a headstone/tombstone that marks the grave of someone who had passed from this life will have two dates, the first being the date you were born and the second the date on which you left this world. Between those two dates is a dash, which is the most crucial part. You see, you have no control over the date that you were born and, ultimately, the date you leave this world, but we all have a great deal to say about what that little dash represents. That dash will indicate the kind of life you lived, how you treated others, what you invested your time and resources in, and how you followed Jesus.

John 12:25 says, “Anyone who loves their life will lose it, while anyone who hates their life in this world will keep it for eternal life.” This teaching of Jesus and its surrounding context instructs us that if we want to make our dash count and experience abundant life in this world, we must live a life of influence. Specifically, Jesus teaches that living a life of influence results from great sacrifice and a growing perspective.

Jesus teaches about the law of the seed, which states that a seed is worthless and will bear no fruit unless placed in the ground. The law of the seed is about giving up something good to gain something better. The law of the seed is a metaphor for Jesus’ life plan and the abundant life that Jesus wants you and me to live. In a tremendous Biblical paradox, inviting death is the key to living. And yet, the problem with living this way is that we all struggle with selfishness, and naturally, we don’t like sacrifice.

A Naples, Florida, newspaper once reported that Hersha, a 31-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after attacking her roommate in a dispute over a box of Thin Mints. She accused the other woman of eating her Thin Mint cookies, and then the disagreement became physical, and Hersha allegedly threatened her with scissors and hit her with a board as the woman attempted to flee. So perhaps the moral of the story is…Don’t eat someone else’s Thin Mints, or maybe next time, buy Samoas, but one thing is sure, selfishness is natural, and we all struggle with it at times, and it keeps us from living a life of influence and from experiencing the abundant life that Jesus offers.

When Jesus says that we should hate our life, he doesn’t mean that we must hate the life we live, but rather it’s an expression that means we must base our priorities on something greater than ourselves. Jesus says that we will live a life of influence and experience abundant life when we allow him to be the master of our life, making him both lord and savior. When we do this, we will be committed to a life of service; figuratively speaking, we will die to ourselves and prioritize the needs of others.

Albert Schweitzer, a wealthy and successful doctor but unhappy, gave up all he had and moved to a third-world country to care for the sick. He said, “I don’t know what your destiny will be, but one thing I know: the only ones among you who will be really happy are those who will have sought and found how to serve.” Schweitzer learned that an abundant life of influence, a life in which you make the most of your dash, is about learning to follow Jesus by serving like Jesus.

So, how will you live? You have control mainly over the dash of your life, so what will you do with your dash? Remember, your life is finite, and you only get one, so use it wisely and use it to leave a legacy of influence.