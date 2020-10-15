Grondin: Your spiritual journey is never over and rarely easy

In Matthew 13, in the New Testament of the Bible, Jesus tells the parable of the sower, and through it, teaches about barriers to growth that keep some people from growing in their faith, while others are able to cultivate the right conditions that allow them to experience significant growth. This parable teaches that spiritual growth is determined by the kind of heart you have and specifically that there are four kinds of hearts, illustrated in the parable, by four different kinds of soil. There is the hard heart, that will not allow the truth and message of God to take root. There is the shallow heart which appears to be fertile, but which cannot sustain long-term commitment and growth because it lacks the deep roots necessary. There is the cluttered heart, which is fertile, willing and eager to receive the message, but too much competition, busyness or an overcrowded schedule, crowds Jesus out and keep him from truly becoming the Lord of their life.