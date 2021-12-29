Lewis: Waynesboro faces increasingly high drug death numbers

I hope you have seen “Dopesick,” a powerful series on Hulu documenting the horrors of the opioid epidemic.
I cannot recommend it enough. It shows what many of us thought all along — that the majority of drug companies don’t really care about you, your pain or illness, they just want you as a lifelong consumer of their product. In this series, it spotlights OxyContin and how the family runs their company on the basis of manipulation and lies. Masking how addictive these pain pills were while making millions hiding drug facts, overdose deaths, and overall abuse of their product.
As many readers know, I am a mental health worker. What I saw in the series is not that far from what I see in my work. I have had clients who were never a client of a mental health agency, were working, raising a family, and just living their life. They had a car accident, which led to a leg surgery and a prescription for some pain pills. I have seen it countless times where someone who never had an issue with addiction becomes dependent on these narcotics. All of which can lead to losing their job, their kids, their housing, their self-esteem — quite literally everything. I will never forget taking my husband to the ER when he had a fever of 103 degrees. They prescribed him hydrocodone, which he never filled because we both thought it was ridiculous to be prescribed a narcotic for a fever.
I was alarmed to see the recent CDC report about the drug overdose deaths being the highest ever recorded across the country. They blame much of the drastic increase on the pandemic and the isolation and anxiety that many of us have and are experiencing. Because mental health resources have been defunded so much over the years, our communities were not equipped to deal with the influx of mental health needs and so many people suffered for this reason. So many people turned to coping with drugs and alcohol while being put on a waitlist for mental health services. These things cannot wait.
Locally, Waynesboro topped the list with a 13% increase in overdose deaths. In one year. That’s huge!
What are we going to do about this? It’s an absolute crisis and we need all hands on deck to come up with thoughtful and creative solutions. A first step is to criminally prosecute these drug companies, the doctors who overprescribe, and the lobbyists. Fund programs that help with housing, jobs, and education. We need to decriminalize addiction so people who need help don’t end up in our jails and instead are offered options to enter recovery, whether it’s inpatient or outpatient. Mental health dockets in our court system need to be expanded.
I am hopeful that with the legalization of marijuana, more people will use it as a pain reliever instead of using heavy, addictive opioids. Hopeful that legalization will bring more research and studies into how beneficial marijuana can be for certain issues or ailments. I’m also very interested in exploring how CBD, CBG, and other cannabinoids can be used. We need to be advocating for those folks who are dealing with pain that has severely impacted and disrupted their lives. We need responsible providers, responsible prescribing, and oversight of these powerful drugs. We need to make sure people aren’t suffering while also making sure that people aren’t becoming addicted to something they are told is supposed to help them.
So many people have been touched by drug addiction in some way yet it is still so stigmatized and underfunded. Addiction can happen to any of us, from any background, from any neighborhood, from any walk of life. I encourage everyone reading this to reach out to your elected officials and tell them to stop defunding mental health resources and to prioritize taking care of some of the most vulnerable people in our community. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you are not alone and there is help out there. Contact your local Community Services Board or private mental health agency. Contact Blue Ridge Area Narcotics Anonymous, National Alliance on Mental Illness of Augusta County, Mental Health America of Augusta, all doing life-saving work.
Let’s work together to crush addiction!
Jennifer Lewis is a former columnist for The News Virginian.