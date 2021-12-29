Lewis: Waynesboro faces increasingly high drug death numbers

I was alarmed to see the recent CDC report about the drug overdose deaths being the highest ever recorded across the country. They blame much of the drastic increase on the pandemic and the isolation and anxiety that many of us have and are experiencing. Because mental health resources have been defunded so much over the years, our communities were not equipped to deal with the influx of mental health needs and so many people suffered for this reason. So many people turned to coping with drugs and alcohol while being put on a waitlist for mental health services. These things cannot wait.

Locally, Waynesboro topped the list with a 13% increase in overdose deaths. In one year. That’s huge!

What are we going to do about this? It’s an absolute crisis and we need all hands on deck to come up with thoughtful and creative solutions. A first step is to criminally prosecute these drug companies, the doctors who overprescribe, and the lobbyists. Fund programs that help with housing, jobs, and education. We need to decriminalize addiction so people who need help don’t end up in our jails and instead are offered options to enter recovery, whether it’s inpatient or outpatient. Mental health dockets in our court system need to be expanded.