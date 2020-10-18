Lilly: An apology to those under 40

Edmund Burke said, “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” I’m afraid my generation is guilty, and believe me, we are sorry.
Instead of becoming educators, we abdicated this responsibility to anyone willing to work for a meager teacher’s pay: some of them were men, either misguided or evil, that favored socialism and/or a one-world government over our independent, democratic republic, of, by and for the people.
We should have taught you about God’s love and how we should learn, work, love and live “as unto the Lord, (earnestly and gratefully)” but we let them teach you there is no God. We should have taught you to volunteer through the church to help those in need; instead they created hundreds of government programs (paid for by workers) to take care of the poor. They encouraged people to accept that they were victims and that people who worked hard should give up some of what they had and give it to those victims.
Our country was founded by God-fearing, albeit flawed, men who looked to the Ten Commandments and Christ’s teachings for guidance as they wrote the Declaration of Independence and Constitution. They gave us a framework for a peaceful transfer of power and means to amend our Constitution. This had never been done before. It wasn’t perfect, but in order to get the colonies to all vote for it, concessions were made, and yes, slavery was one of them. More Americans died in the war to end slavery than all other wars we’ve fought – combined.
We’ve continued to right wrongs and are constantly working towards equal opportunity. But professors taught that our country was founded by evil men and therefore the country must be scrapped and a new one created. Can they create a new, perfect government?
We should have taught you to “judge men by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.” Professors and democrat leaders divide people by race, religion, sexual preference – anything to divide you. Look at the racial tension they’ve created. Now they say they can fix it if you’ll just elect them. Just like politicians: their wrong thinking and policies create a problem, and they swoop in and offer to solve the problem they themselves created.
We know that our democratic republic allowed capitalism to propel this country from a wild frontier to the world’s leader in manufacturing, education, healthcare, science and engineering. Professors told you capitalism is evil and socialism is better. Socialism has been tried in countless nations, and none are better than the U.S. by almost any measure.
We elect our representatives and leaders, giving us some control over government. They want socialism to take your power away, and put it in their hands.
We should have told you to read “1984” by George Orwell and “Atlas Shrugged and We, The Living” by Ayn Rand – they teach of the dangers of big government and socialism: stealing wealth and liberty, central planning that leads to death and destruction, no freedom of thought or speech, money and power hungry men that don’t care about you, unending poverty. The lessons go on and on.
These books were warnings for us to stay vigilant and teach the next generation to guard our freedoms. But we didn’t. We let you down, and if you don’t reject what your liberal professors force-fed you, we will all pay the consequences.
These radical professors and politicians have taken over the Democratic party. It is now the party of socialism and identity politics. So the election in November comes down to this choice: the socialism your professors lied about or the great country and principles we neglected to teach you about.
Boy, am I sorry.
Curt Lilly, a chief engineer for a defense contractor, lives in Waynesboro and is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published once a month.
