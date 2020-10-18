Lilly: An apology to those under 40

Edmund Burke said, “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” I’m afraid my generation is guilty, and believe me, we are sorry.

Instead of becoming educators, we abdicated this responsibility to anyone willing to work for a meager teacher’s pay: some of them were men, either misguided or evil, that favored socialism and/or a one-world government over our independent, democratic republic, of, by and for the people.

We should have taught you about God’s love and how we should learn, work, love and live “as unto the Lord, (earnestly and gratefully)” but we let them teach you there is no God. We should have taught you to volunteer through the church to help those in need; instead they created hundreds of government programs (paid for by workers) to take care of the poor. They encouraged people to accept that they were victims and that people who worked hard should give up some of what they had and give it to those victims.