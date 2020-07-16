I’ll say what many are thinking, but won’t say in public. The government shutdowns are all about one thing: destroying the economy so Democrats can defeat President Trump in November.
There, the cat is out of the bag; now I’ll provide evidence so you can judge for yourself.
Yes, coronavirus is for real, my daughter has a confirmed case. And yes, it can be deadly, especially for the elderly and those with serious health issues. Just ask New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who put coronavirus patients in convalescent hospitals, resulting in hundreds of infections and deaths. This is an egregious case of the unintended consequences of government overreach.
Dr. Anthony Fauci initially said the virus was like the flu. When he saw the opportunity for power and influence, he changed course and said it was very deadly. He said to practice social distancing, but not to wear masks because they don’t work. The goal, he said, was to “flatten the curve,” so hospitals wouldn’t be overwhelmed.
Since scientists rarely come up with a vaccine for viruses like this, coronavirus would have to run its course — people would get it, get better and build up antibodies. This is what they call herd immunity. When enough of the herd (population) builds up antibodies, the virus can’t spread, and it dies out. So we were to keep the elderly and health-compromised in quarantine while everyone else eventually got the virus.
To help with potential hospital overcrowding, President Donald Trump pressed two military ships into service as floating hospitals. He also had the military set up temporary hospitals in arenas. However, these were barely used because the spike wasn’t as high as the CDC experts predicted (surprise).
The virus morphed, doctors learned how to better treat it, and it isn’t as deadly as Fauci predicted. Then Fauci came out and said he lied about the masks so medical professionals could get them, but since the supply had increased, everyone should wear them. If he lied then, why would he be telling the truth now? Fauci is part of the Trump-hating medical deep-state. The mask and shutdowns are signs of fear, domination, and tyranny.
Governors and mayors started shutting down businesses, picking winners and losers. Winners could stay open (Walmart) while losers had to close (mom-and-pop stores). This started destroying the economy. Democrat rulers realized this was their chance, and they really cracked down with more closings and stricter regulations.
And they liked their power: Churches, were closed, but abortion providers and ABC stores remained open. Free speech and religion destroyed: “check.” Abortion rights enshrined: “check.” “Have a serious health issue? Stay home; don’t go to the hospital. We might need the beds for coronavirus cases.”
Meanwhile hospitals are going broke from a lack of patients.
Under pressure from real peaceful protests, such as the car horn protest in Richmond, they started easing restrictions, and the economy started to roar back.
The death rate has been slowing steadily for months, but some officials backtracked, putting stricter regulations in place. Why? They don’t want the economy to recover before the November elections, but what they say is that they don’t want you to get the coronavirus. Wait! I thought they wanted to “flatten the curve” and most everyone would eventually get the virus. They did the old bait-and-switch on us!
They don’t tell you the death rate is steadily going down; they focus now on the total number of cases. Recently they said Texas ICU’s were 90% occupied. What they didn’t tell you is that only 15% of those patients had Coronavirus, 85% did not.
Tougher restrictions when things are getting better? Yes. Democrat politicians are willing to destroy the economy and your liberty, as long as they defeat President Trump in November. Democrat leaders are fear mongering, and we should push back on them! No more masks!
