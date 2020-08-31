Lilly: Mail-in versus absentee voting — and which one leads to fraud

Our Founding Fathers, in their wisdom, were against Twitter.
“Curt, you must not know your history,” you say. “The Founding Fathers met, debated, founded the greatest nation in the history of the world, and died 175 years before the concept of Twitter.”
Not really, though.
These folks had experienced the tyranny of dictatorship in England, experimented with different forms of government in the colonies, and most importantly, had studied history. Tyranny is what Democrat mayors and governors have imposed in Democrat-run states and cities. They impose rules like you can’t get a haircut, but you can get an abortion.
Democracy is when people rule, usually by voting. It is majority rules. The founders knew that when people with ill intentions are involved in a democracy, they can influence the group and turn it into mob rule rather than a fair democracy. This happened at the Salem witch trials, when agitators whipped up crowds and executed people accused of being witches. So our founders designed a democratic republic, which allows for majority rule with representatives and systems to help prevent it from turning into mob rule.
People using Twitter are like the mob that sent accused witches to the gallows. A few agitators use technology to make it appear like there are thousands of users on Twitter that have similar opinions. They whip the rest of the group into a frenzy.
Mix in hate and hyperbolic language and you have hordes of youth burning Seattle and Portland, going through the suburbs at night threatening law abiding citizens that dare to display an American flag, beating innocent people that merely disagree with them. They also threaten large corporations and extort them into donating to their warped causes, lest the mob attack them.
Democrat mayors encourage the illegal behavior and chaos because they hope it will hurt President Donald Trump in November. No, I think it shows that Democrats are willing to let people suffer miserably so they can succeed in reforming this country into a socialist dictatorship, which will bring far more suffering than you can imagine. Hopefully the country will see this and reject all Democrats so Trump can continue to drain the swamp.
Democrats are now pushing mail-in voting like it is a God-given right. No, it is a mob-rule tactic. They are using it to ruin our democratic republic. Only U.S. citizens may vote; this prevents foreign people who may not have our best interest in mind from having influence in our elections. Because voting is at the heart of our form of government, the right to vote is safeguarded, kept from being suppressed. However, Democrats have distorted laws prohibiting suppression of the vote. They say, “asking for identification is equal to suppression.”
No! If only citizens may vote, then we must be required to verify that each voter is a citizen. That is why you register to vote – you are proving you are a citizen, and they verify your information through an investigation. If our country is to be saved we must require identification to vote.
Absentee voting, while somewhat susceptible to fraud, attempts to verify the voter is a citizen and the signature of a witness helps reduce fraud. You have to fill out a form, swear to be a citizen and request a ballot. Then it is mailed to you so you can vote.
However, mail-in voting throws away all safeguards. Ballots are mailed to everyone on the voter rolls. They may have moved, died, never existed, be registered in multiple states. So whoever gets their hands on that ballot can fill it out and send it in. That is an open invitation to fraud, and Democrats know it is the only way they can win in November. So they are pushing it like crazy. Absentee and mail-in voting are not the same thing.
Curt Lilly, a chief engineer for a defense contractor, lives in Waynesboro and is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published once a month.
Editor's Note: Per a federal court ruling, Virginia will accept absentee ballots without the signature of a witness for voters who believe they may not safely have a witness present because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
