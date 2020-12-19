Lucente: Congressional term limits would fix our politics

Something about that comment caused me to wonder what the consequences would be with our country being so divided. Not good I assume. Our politicians on both sides are failing to bring us together by not working together themselves. If there is one thing I believe, it is that nothing gets done until people work together. As Lincoln, so famously said, “united we stand divided we fall.” I believe this is the only way our country will survive and flourish for the future.

So, the question is, is there something that we can do that we all agree upon? Both Democrats and Republicans. Let me propose something the majority of both parties could agree to, and come to together and make a reality. Term limits seem to be a common cry from people of both parties. The topic and discussion have been around for a long time without any change in the current system. I have asked a dozen or so people on both sides if they would support term limits and without exception everyone agreed. Everyone agrees on term limits for senators and congressmen. With term limits in place, we could get better people running for office, because it is not a career but public service. We all know career politicians on both sides that should have left office a long time ago but are still there because they have such an advantage as an incumbent that they can’t be removed for fear of losing a powerful committee position that is awarded based on seniority.