Lucente: Congressional term limits would fix our politics

A few days ago, a friend that I haven’t seen in a few years and I got together.
I asked her about her children and what they were doing. She told me they were both in college and one of them wanted to go into politics after graduation.
Something about that comment caused me to wonder what the consequences would be with our country being so divided. Not good I assume. Our politicians on both sides are failing to bring us together by not working together themselves. If there is one thing I believe, it is that nothing gets done until people work together. As Lincoln, so famously said, “united we stand divided we fall.” I believe this is the only way our country will survive and flourish for the future.
So, the question is, is there something that we can do that we all agree upon? Both Democrats and Republicans. Let me propose something the majority of both parties could agree to, and come to together and make a reality. Term limits seem to be a common cry from people of both parties. The topic and discussion have been around for a long time without any change in the current system. I have asked a dozen or so people on both sides if they would support term limits and without exception everyone agreed. Everyone agrees on term limits for senators and congressmen. With term limits in place, we could get better people running for office, because it is not a career but public service. We all know career politicians on both sides that should have left office a long time ago but are still there because they have such an advantage as an incumbent that they can’t be removed for fear of losing a powerful committee position that is awarded based on seniority.
If people can come together and demand this from our senators and congressmen, then it will happen. If not, we replace them with people who will make it happen and if they don’t do it then we replace them.
The forefathers never meant for our elected officials to make a career out of their position. They would meet once or twice a year and then go back home to their farms and jobs for the remainder of the year. They were good people that were essentially serving their country.
If we had term limits, people would move in and out of their elected positions and the people chairing the committees would be picked on merit instead of seniority. There would not be long term cozy relationships with lobbyists and insiders as the congress would be changing as new people were elected.
For example, senators would serve two terms or 12 years and house members would be elected for two five-year terms or 10 years. The way things are now we have people in office for 30 and 40 years. Public opinion is they are self-serving and not serving their constituencies. An example of this is their pension plans, health plans and salaries, not to mention the expenses and perks they receive.
When I was in high school, 57 years ago, a U.S. senator was at the top of the list as a respected job. Now the U.S. Congress, both house and senate, are rated the most dishonest profession of all surveyed. They are below lobbyists, car salesmen and reporters.
Now I do want to say there are good people in Congress, but the longer they stay, the more chance they have to wear out their welcome and lose touch with the people they intended to help. To quote Lincoln again, “power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” There are negatives to the idea of term limits, but I will leave that to the pundits to present, since I feel the positives outweigh the negatives.
In the 1990s, when Newt Gingrich and the Republicans controlled all three branches of the government, they made a contract with America to do 10 things. They managed to eight of them. The two that were not accomplished were term limits and a balanced budget amendment. I think we are too far along to do the balanced budget but getting term limit would help to slow the train of destructions down and may be just the thing to bring us together again and give us hope for the future.
That would be a fitting end to such a turbulent year!
Frank Lucente is the author of “Politics & People: A Waynesboro Story.” He served as a councilman, vice mayor and mayor of Waynesboro over the course of 11 years. Currently, Lucente serves as the vice chair of the city’s electoral board.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!