Lucente: It's time to standardize the election process

On election day 3917 people voted in person in the four Waynesboro precincts. Trump won that vote 2,620 to 1,133 with the other votes to third party candidates and write-in votes. So, Trump got 70% to Biden’s 30% on election day. There were 2,294 absentee ballots turned in and 4,496 people voted at the registrar’s office under, no excuse voting. Of that 6,790 votes 3,785 went to Biden and 2,854 to Trump. Biden got 56% to Trump’s 44%. It was as if we had two elections. This follows the national trend. We were able to have our votes tabulated quickly because we began processing our absentee votes on the Friday before election day. This was done with observers from both parties. Some states did not do this until after the election, thus the long wait.

Overall, Trump won in Waynesboro, 5,507 to 4,961 or 52.6% to 47.4%. The additional votes were due to provisionals and late votes that came in after the election that were post marked on election day or before, all legal in Virginia