Lucente: It's time to standardize the election process

In 1982, I lost an election for a senate seat in West Virginia.
I thought the election was rigged to benefit my opponent, who was a long time incumbent. So, I asked to review the ballots. Permission was granted and I personally selected three random precincts, out of the 80 in the district. I hand counted them. After the count the results were the same as the official count. I had lost in all precincts by roughly the same margin.
In 2012 I ran for city council and won by about 140 votes. With so many organizations against me, I still felt the election was fair for the obvious reason — I had won.
So, here we are today with the losers thinking the election was rigged and the winners saying everything is good. These winners were losers last election and thought it was rigged then also. The danger in all of this is that the people may start to distrust the election system in our country. If that happens and they don’t believe the results, then we have a bigger problem.
After retiring from city council, I was asked to serve on the electoral board. Agreeing to do so has afforded me the opportunity to learn much about the voting process. Here are some facts about the recent presidential election in Waynesboro.
We had a 73% turnout. In 2016 we had a 72% turnout. That translates to 3,920 people who are registered to vote and did not vote. About 4,000 people who could have voted, did not register. So, about 8,000 people that could have voted, did not. Think about that for a moment.
On election day 3917 people voted in person in the four Waynesboro precincts. Trump won that vote 2,620 to 1,133 with the other votes to third party candidates and write-in votes. So, Trump got 70% to Biden’s 30% on election day. There were 2,294 absentee ballots turned in and 4,496 people voted at the registrar’s office under, no excuse voting. Of that 6,790 votes 3,785 went to Biden and 2,854 to Trump. Biden got 56% to Trump’s 44%. It was as if we had two elections. This follows the national trend. We were able to have our votes tabulated quickly because we began processing our absentee votes on the Friday before election day. This was done with observers from both parties. Some states did not do this until after the election, thus the long wait.
Overall, Trump won in Waynesboro, 5,507 to 4,961 or 52.6% to 47.4%. The additional votes were due to provisionals and late votes that came in after the election that were post marked on election day or before, all legal in Virginia
From my participation and observation, I would say the election in Waynesboro was a fair and honest election. I would speculate we had less than five votes that were not legal, if that. I only say that in case someone moved and still voted here to cover my belief in the fairness of this election. We threw out four provisional votes because the voters were not registered or were registered somewhere else. There were about a dozen people who voted that did not show an ID but signed an affidavit that they were who they said they were. A new state law that passed in this legislative session allowed this. In fact, there were a lot of new laws passed this legislative session that effected this election. These laws were implemented very well, with such short notice, by the registrars and electoral boards throughout the state.
Also, if there were any questions to the fairness of the election in Waynesboro, we have under the watchful eye of the clerk of the court, all of the paper ballots and the flash drive from each voting machine. This flash drive has a picture of each ballot cast. This flash drive and the ballots will be kept for two years by law, should anything be questioned.
We had good people from both parties working on our election. Many of these people have worked before, but there was also some much-needed new blood added to our poll workers. Everyone working did so with the goal of running a fair and honest election. They did a great job.
I would recommend we need to standardize the election process under one set of rules in the U.S. The two parties could do this by compromising to make it fair and honest so that citizens can have confidence in the voting process and know that it is run with the utmost integrity. To do otherwise is a disservice to the citizens and the candidates and could lead to grave consequenc
Frank Lucente is the author of “Politics & People: A Waynesboro Story.” He served as a councilman, vice mayor and mayor of Waynesboro over the course of 11 years. Currently, Lucente serves as the vice chair of the city’s electoral board.
