Lucente: Loss of education another causality of the pandemic

Most of what is being said about virtual education in the public schools, due to the COVID pandemic, is not positive.
Some of the things you might have heard include the teachers don’t want to get back in the classroom to teach, but would rather stay home and have an easier time. Also, you might have heard the kids are not getting a good education in a virtual classroom, which has been the norm for the past 10 months.
So, I thought I would research these common conceptions. The following is what I discovered.
Let’s talk about the teachers first. I have spoken with a few of them as well as some of the students they are teaching. Many teachers have been teaching for many years and have built lesson plans they use year after year and adjusted as new concepts and ideas make their way into the curriculum. After the pandemic started, all that changed. The teachers had to redo their lesson plans to adapt to an online environment. This required extra time to learn new software and create a new way to teach and learn. Many teachers, contrary to public opinion, are actually working longer hours and having a harder time getting through to the children. Many teachers are experiencing stress from longer hours and worrying that they are not being effective educating the children. Let me give you a few examples of what is happening in Waynesboro.
In high school the students don’t have to turn on the video for privacy reasons and most of them don’t, so the teacher is teaching to a blank computer screen. The teacher cannot see if the student is even there, so the connection that forms in the classroom is not there. The teacher then has little to no idea of what is going on with the student. When people spend time together, they get to know each other such as a teacher/student connection that cannot be established in a virtual setting with no way to see each other. This engagement allows the teacher to assess what the individual student needs to help with their education and then try to provide it to achieve maximum learning.
It is very stressful when you are trying to do a job and don’t know if you are succeeding. Its like getting your tools taken away and still be expected to do the job. This is the situation most teachers find themselves in. Now, I will say that a few teachers take advantage of this situation, but they are in the minority. Most of all the teachers in Waynesboro, with few exceptions, do their job to the best of their ability and gain great personal satisfaction when they succeed.
Recently Waynesboro schools implemented an option which allows half the students to go to school every other day and work from home the rest of the time. They can participate in this hybrid option or stay in all virtual mode. The percentage of students participating in this hybrid option is about 58% in the elementary and secondary schools. That leaves 42% still at home without contact with their teachers other than by computer. This adds another layer of work for the teacher. Some students in the classroom and others behind blank computer screen.
So, let’s talk about the question of are the students getting an education?
From discussions with teachers and students the picture is troubling with a few bright spots. It seems that the students who are in the middle group and do not have close parental supervision are avoiding school for the most part. The teacher doesn’t know if they are attending or not. If parents are not paying attention the students are in all likelihood are going to participate as minimally as possible. This results in them falling behind in their studies. So, a sizeable number of our students in Waynesboro are falling behind. The good news is that the motivated students and students with good parental supervision, as well as some of the shy kids due to lack of peer pressure, are doing very well.
It’s a lot like the real world when crisis come some people rise to the occasion and do well, and actually improve the situation. Others use the crisis as an excuse as to why they are not succeeding and justify their situation. While others take advantage of the crisis to get what they can for the least amount of effort. Some kids are going to excel because of this pandemic, but more will fall behind as a result.
All in all, aside from the loss of life, the loss of education may have long lasting and far reaching negative effects for our American way of life.
Frank Lucente is the author of “Politics & People: A Waynesboro Story.” He served as a councilman, vice mayor and mayor of Waynesboro over the course of 11 years. Currently, Lucente serves as the vice chair of the city’s electoral board.