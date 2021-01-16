Lucente: Loss of education another causality of the pandemic

Most of what is being said about virtual education in the public schools, due to the COVID pandemic, is not positive.

Some of the things you might have heard include the teachers don’t want to get back in the classroom to teach, but would rather stay home and have an easier time. Also, you might have heard the kids are not getting a good education in a virtual classroom, which has been the norm for the past 10 months.

So, I thought I would research these common conceptions. The following is what I discovered.

Let’s talk about the teachers first. I have spoken with a few of them as well as some of the students they are teaching. Many teachers have been teaching for many years and have built lesson plans they use year after year and adjusted as new concepts and ideas make their way into the curriculum. After the pandemic started, all that changed. The teachers had to redo their lesson plans to adapt to an online environment. This required extra time to learn new software and create a new way to teach and learn. Many teachers, contrary to public opinion, are actually working longer hours and having a harder time getting through to the children. Many teachers are experiencing stress from longer hours and worrying that they are not being effective educating the children. Let me give you a few examples of what is happening in Waynesboro.