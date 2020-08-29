Lucente: No excuses for not voting

In 65 days, the country will hold the presidential election. As of today, preparations have been made to make it as easy as possible for Waynesboro citizens to take part and vote in the Nov. 3 election.
As of Friday, there are 14,101 registered voters in Waynesboro. If you are not registered or need to update your registration you have until midnight on Oct. 13 to do so, either online at elections.virginia.gov or in person at the registrar’s office on South Wayne Avenue.
The electoral board is planning to have all four precincts open on Election Day. Three of the four polling places have been secured with one still pending. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day should you decide to vote in person.
When voting in person you must show an ID — either a driver’s license, voter card, bank statement, employer ID, etc. If you do not have any form of ID, you can sign a statement of identity. If you won’t sign the statement, you can only vote a provisional ballot and, in all likelihood, your vote will not count. Voting illegally is a felony, so follow the laws. It is so easy to do it the right way.
Also as of Friday, there have been 1,536 requests for absentee ballots. You can request an absentee ballot online at elections.virginia.gov or by calling the Waynesboro registrars office at (540) 942-6620. Ballots will begin to be sent out on Sept. 18 and must be back to the registrar by Election Day. Voters can mail them back or drop them off at the drop box by 7 p.m. on Election Day. The drop box is located at the Gorsuch building at 250 South Wayne Avenue. However, you can only drop off your ballot and not anyone else’s — the drop box has a security camera and security guard to observe the process.
There is still another way to vote. You can come to the registrar’s office between Sept. 18 and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as on Oct. 24 and 31 when the office will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Just come in and vote. A ballot box will be set up and ready to receive your vote.
Folks, that is about as easy as it gets. We have no excuse for not voting. The process that Waynesboro has is very secure and fair. If you want to vote, you are encouraged to do so. People are not denied but encouraged to register and vote.
I feel very comfortable with our security procedures that are in place, and we have good people that work at the polling stations. We have had a few people request absentee ballots twice, but our system picks that up and we will only send out one ballot.
Many third parties are sending absentee ballot request forms to targeted people with everything filled in but their signature. Some people are signing these and sending them in, which is fine. Every election back to when Jimmy Carter ran is said to have been the most important election. It is being said again. Well maybe that’s true, maybe not. Because the news media has done nothing but talk about the election for the last four years, we anticipate a large turnout. Remember, a Democracy does not work without an educated population, so educate yourself and vote as though the country is depending on you to give it direction.
If you don’t vote, don’t blame it on being too hard to do so, because that just is not so.
Frank Lucente is the author of “Politics & People: A Waynesboro Story.” He served as a councilman, vice mayor and mayor of Waynesboro over the course of 11 years. Currently, Lucente serves as the vice chair of the city’s electoral board.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!