Lucente: To avoid scammers, just hang up if in doubt

A few days ago, I received a call from a number in Jamaica.
When I answered, I was asked if I was familiar with the Publishers Clearing House and I said, “Yes.”
I was then informed I had won $2.5 million and asked if I be home to accept the money within the next two hours. Needless to say, I knew I had not won anything because I had not entered this contest and the call was from Jamaica. But I decided to play along.
The gentleman on the other end of the phone was professional sounding and was convincing. So, I listened. He asked if I was excited to win such a sum, and I responded enthusiastically. He told me to write down some information he was going to give me. I had learned from previous scammers that they usually ask the information to be repeated back to them. He gave me his name and badge number and my winning confirmation number as well as other non-relevant information. I then repeated it back to him.
From previous experience, if you cannot repeat the information back to them, they hang up. It must be a trigger that you are not buying what they are selling. My caller continued with the scam explaining for the next 10 minutes on the taxes I would owe and asked whether I wanted the winnings to be awarded privately or publicly. After choosing private, I was instructed to go to Walmart, CVS, Walgreen’s or Dollar General and call him and he would guide me through the process of sending them a $495.15 fee for administrative costs.
He stressed the need to hurry so I could get the $2.5 million cashiers check.
After 20 minutes of this scam call, I told him that he seemed like a nice young man that could certainly do better in life than participating in illegal scam calls. He protested it was not a scam before saying I could give him a job. After encouraging him to think about what he was doing with these calls, I hung up.
What is surprising to me is so many people fall for these scams. Last year, according to the Federal Trade Commission, $1.98 billion was lost to phone scammers. It could be much more since people who are scammed are embarrassed to report their loss. So, it is profitable and many smart people are victims. The scammers prey on human flaws such as greed and fear. They are sophisticated and over time gather enough information from you to be able to steal your identity, bank account information or your money. The best way to avoid being a victim is to hang up the phone immediately when receiving these calls. Don’t be like me and engage because you risk giving them information without knowing it. I get a lot of these calls because my number was published and was public knowledge when I was in public service on council.
Here are a few examples of current scams. The IRS, or social security will never call you to ask for information or money so do not believe a caller claiming to do so. Sometimes an imposter, posing as a family member, will call claiming an emergency. A technology company might call saying your computer needs to be fixed. A reliable company would not do this. A company might contact you about your car warranty. The list goes on and on. And it is not just the phone calls. There has been an increase in internet scamming.
The best way to avoid becoming a victim is to hang up the phone and not engage in any way. You can also get on the “no call” list as I have just done and maybe some of the calls will stop. More than half of the calls originate from out of the country so your caller ID may give you the location and you can just not pick up.
As I was writing this article, the phone rang and it was not surprisingly, someone telling me my non-existent Amazon prime account had been hacked for $280 and I must call immediately. I hung up.
Frank Lucente is the author of “Politics & People: A Waynesboro Story.” He served as a councilman, vice mayor and mayor of Waynesboro over the course of 11 years. Currently, Lucente serves as the vice chair of the city’s electoral board.
