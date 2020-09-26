Lucente: To avoid scammers, just hang up if in doubt

He stressed the need to hurry so I could get the $2.5 million cashiers check.

After 20 minutes of this scam call, I told him that he seemed like a nice young man that could certainly do better in life than participating in illegal scam calls. He protested it was not a scam before saying I could give him a job. After encouraging him to think about what he was doing with these calls, I hung up.

What is surprising to me is so many people fall for these scams. Last year, according to the Federal Trade Commission, $1.98 billion was lost to phone scammers. It could be much more since people who are scammed are embarrassed to report their loss. So, it is profitable and many smart people are victims. The scammers prey on human flaws such as greed and fear. They are sophisticated and over time gather enough information from you to be able to steal your identity, bank account information or your money. The best way to avoid being a victim is to hang up the phone immediately when receiving these calls. Don’t be like me and engage because you risk giving them information without knowing it. I get a lot of these calls because my number was published and was public knowledge when I was in public service on council.