Lucente: We need to do more to protect our home

Elon Musk CEO of Tesla, is considered a great visionary has put his focus on colonizing Mars. He says by 2050 he plans on having a 1,000 starships in orbit around the earth with 100 people aboard each ship, and with supplies to launch to Mars. At that time every 26 months the planets align and it will be a short seven-month journey. Need I say more! I firmly believe and defend the opinion the human race is stuck on this planet and if we don’t take care of it the human species will cease to exist. Then the planet will heal itself and become the paradise it once was without our presence.

We have to improve the environment that we live in. We have to recycle more. That can be done by requiring new products to use recycled materials. Electric vehicles are good but the electric to power them comes from power plants that pollute and the batteries that are used require power to make and are hazards to the environment. Speaking of power plants, there are over 62,500 plants in the world and 84% of the world’s energy is provided by fossil fuels. Each year, between 2.96 and 4.21 million premature deaths occur due to outdoor pollution caused by fossil fuels. In the US there were 194,000 deaths that attributed to this cause.