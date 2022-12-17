Mahmoodian: Iran’s theocratic rulers are a band of terrorists

For centuries Iranians have suffered from English and Russian intrigues in collusion with their inept and corrupt despotic kings.

Iran was plunged into despair in the 1970s, ready to receive socialism as different leftist factions, supported by Russia and China, were about to depose the Shah. The monarchy stood remote from people suffering, but the advent of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s radicalism outstripped socialism. Khomeini treacherously convinced the Carter administration that Iran was on the verge of becoming a communist nation. President Jimmy Carter mistakenly, out of fear, withdrew extended support of Iran’s Shah and let Khomeini turn the Persian monarchy into the Islamic Republic.

Khomeini paid back Carter’s kindness in occupying the U.S. embassy and, by an ugly political play, took personnel as hostages, demonstrated them handcuffed and blindfolded to the public. Even though President Carter was ready to apologize and promised compensation for the U.S. helping General Fazlollah Zahedi to overthrow the popular Iranian Prime Minister in 1932 by coup d’état, Khomeini refused the offer, labeled America “Great Satan” and kept the hostages for 444 days until, out of fear from President Ronald Reagan’s reprisal, released them all.

Disappointed and disillusioned by the defeat in the Iraq-Iran war, Khomeini used “Basij-mobilization,” which he had founded as a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to terrorize anyone who opposed his authority; they killed hundreds of Shah’s Generals and high-ranking politicians. The Islamic Republic of Iran became a terrorist state, threatening the entire Middle East, enforcing reactionary ideologies by force, and supplying weapons and advisers to Hamas, Hezbollah, Yamen Houthi rebels, Iraqi Shi’a militias, Syrian President Assad, and others by proxies. The IRGC was designated a foreign terrorist organization by the United States in 2019.

With the death of Khomeini, Ali Khamenei has become the superior leader. He is cruel, reactionary, and a shrewd politician. His regime has sanctified Iranian policies and grievances with his misguided religious dogma. Consequently, his malign behavior has become impervious to reasons. His words, therefore, cannot be trusted, and his promises are meaningless. Unfortunately, President Barack Obama could not apprehend the pivotal role of Khamenei in ratifying Syria Assad’s promise to destroy all chemical weapons to prevent Obama, who was determined as he had all the reasons politically, morally, and ethically to remove Assad from power. In collusion with Russian president Vladimir Putin, Khamenei outsmarted Obama as Khomeini did to President Carter and now is doing to President Joe Biden, especially on the issue of nuclear energy.

From the time of his vice presidency, Biden has done nothing except sanction Iran in the hope that sanctions will cripple Iran’s economy and bring the regime’s fall. Biden is trying to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 nuclear treaty Washington and its partners negotiated that granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for limits on the Uranium enrichment rate. The sanctions have been futile as the regime has blamed America for all the problems Iran is facing and persistently argued that their plan of having nuclear energy is peaceful and has no desire to make nuclear weapons. No one questioned why Iran, on top of immense oil and gas reserves and ample sun and wind energy, wants atomic power facilities.

Iran wants to be able to make an atomic bomb to intimidate or perhaps use on small Persian Gulf countries and, in particular, its arch-enemy, Saudi Arabia, and US bases within the range of its nuclear-capable missiles.

With involving of Iran in Ukraine and the presence of Basij in Crimea, and Iran’s confession of a missile attack on an American base in Iraq, Biden should realize that Iran is capable of harming the United States’ interests worldwide and now that Iran President openly admits Iran can make nuclear weapons. Like a band of wild dogs, its regime is involved in the inhuman treatment of women and arresting and killing dissidents in the ongoing Mahsa Amini protest.

The Basij job is to enforce Iran’s strict religious codes, acting as morality police in public places and heavily monitoring the population. It is un-Islamic and not how Mohammad, the Prophet, dealt with the issue. The Regime is now calling it. “Gasht Ershad” or Guidance Patrol. Iran has no friends, and the whole world is against its brutal regime, killing and maiming its people, particularly women and children.

Biden should consciously question what drives Khamenei to such inhuman atrocious behavior: Cheating on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and International Isolation. Biden should take the opportunity to help Israel by any means to bring a change of government in Iran. They both owe people of Iran who are crying, “The regime’s very core is our target.”