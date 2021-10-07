Owen: Churches shouldn't be the same after the pandemic

So what can we do? Although the future of church is uncertain with no clear path forward, I think the first thing we must do is return to scripture in a fresh way. When scripture takes root in us, and opens up to us, we start to see it spiritually.

The stories of scripture have endured similar and even worse situations than what we are going through. They have something to teach us about poise and hope even in the face of uncertainty and fear. If we do this, then we will see ourselves not only in the light of scripture but in the shadowy parts too.

I think this is where we as ministers must take the church in a post-COVID world. No one has time for the surfaced, lite answers built around behavior or fear anymore. People need to know scripture is alive and deep and drawing us further into its story, even the shadowy parts. We need to know it meets us in our darkest times.

And that is where we ministers must start. The church needs us showing them how the Spirit is moving beneath the surface because that’s where the love of Christ is found.