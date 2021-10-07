Owen: Churches shouldn't be the same after the pandemic

In high school, during Halloween, instead of attending a haunted house like normal kids, I attended a church’s portrayal of the seven levels of hell. Thanks, Nashville. You really created a safe and inviting culture for us impressionable teenagers. Instead of helping us imagine a loving, inclusive relationship between God and ourselves through the awesome and inspiring works of Christ, you tried to scare us out of hell.
If you ever wonder why my generation is the most unchurched and unaffiliated in recent history, I think it is, in part, because you taught us our behavior controlled our blessedness. In order to belong, we had to behave. In order to escape hell, we had to behave.
Most of this was unconscious teaching, but because denominations were so hyper-focused on baptisms, salvations, membership and money, our consciousness never evolved. We never asked deeper questions to what this kind of focus would mean.
There’s something in higher education known as the null curriculum. Over time, what you don’t teach, creates as much of an impact as what you do teach. So when you spend decades trying to scare teenagers out of hell, is it any wonder that when they turn 30, they don’t come to the church in their ever-elusive search for love?
They go elsewhere. They find where consciousness is rising and go to books, yoga, nature and even other religions. They are showing us our null curriculum whether we realize it or not. We did not teach them love, so they do not come to us with their questions about love.
What we did teach them, though, is behavior controls their blessedness, and they are calling our bluff on it. And good for them because we were wrong (at least shortsighted).
On a related but somewhat different note, we (us professional Christians) keep blaming COVID for people’s absence from church and, in a lot of ways, rightfully so. This season is a horribly difficult one for the church, and I do not see it getting better any time soon.
We are in a complete rebuilding phase, and it is hard on everyone (kids, teachers, senior adults, working parents, isolated homebound, ministers). We are all struggling; nobody wants to volunteer; programs are on pause. And now with budget season coming around again, and we are two years into an abysmal attendance, low budgets, condensed programing and no PPP loans this year to save us, we (us professional Christians) are about to get a lot of negative attention for who is not attending and who is not tithing.
If this happens in your church, it is understandable. It is not good, right or healthy, but it is understandable. The Church has experienced trauma. And all too often when anxiety surfaces, our trauma triggers kick into gear, and we revert to old, unhealthy norms (like teaching behavior controls our blessedness).
Do not be shocked if your church starts developing unconscious and unhealthy practices over the next few years. Ego is born from trauma. The church has been traumatized. If we are not careful, our egos will flourish unchecked.
So what can we do? Although the future of church is uncertain with no clear path forward, I think the first thing we must do is return to scripture in a fresh way. When scripture takes root in us, and opens up to us, we start to see it spiritually.
The stories of scripture have endured similar and even worse situations than what we are going through. They have something to teach us about poise and hope even in the face of uncertainty and fear. If we do this, then we will see ourselves not only in the light of scripture but in the shadowy parts too.
I think this is where we as ministers must take the church in a post-COVID world. No one has time for the surfaced, lite answers built around behavior or fear anymore. People need to know scripture is alive and deep and drawing us further into its story, even the shadowy parts. We need to know it meets us in our darkest times.
And that is where we ministers must start. The church needs us showing them how the Spirit is moving beneath the surface because that’s where the love of Christ is found.
Imagine the difference that can be made if our collective messaging is one of deep and abiding love. Imagine what change could take root if people realized their blessedness is not based on behavior, but they are saved by grace. Imagine what little ears and old ears would hear if their churches (in the face of some of the loneliest and darkest months of our lives) told them God meets us in the shadows and pulls us into the ever-expanding, inclusive light of love.
If we did this, we would not be focused on scaring teenagers out of hell or spinning a narrative that demands behavior as a means to belong. Instead, we would teach them to see the shadows they are already in and give them language for the pain and suffering present today. Then we could showcase how God’s deep love ultimately heals while inviting them to step into a light in which darkness cannot overcome. Haunted hells are just not equipped to do that.
The Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian. The views and opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of The News Virginian.