Owen: Faith working through love

I’ve come across something in scripture that has me scratching my head while also jumping up and down. I know I’ve read this text before, but it’s like I’m seeing it for the first time.

And this happens. Actually, this is how you know the Spirit is working in your life. You see something again but it is as if your soul is just now ready to hear it. Galatians 5:6 is that for me. It says this:

“For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision counts for anything; the only thing that counts is faith working through love” (Gal 5:6, NRSV).

Read that again.

“For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision counts for anything; the only thing that counts is faith working through love” (Gal 5:6, NRSV).

The first half of this verse is not what is surprising to me, but it does merit some commentary. Circumcision was a hot topic in the first century. A purity ritual that, at the time, concerned itself on whether you were in God’s camp or not. Paul and the early church dispel the myth that whether you are or aren’t circumcised has any bearing on your eternal life, To clarify, it does not.

And what Paul in Galatians 5:6 is saying is that those purity, legalistic and law-abiding rituals ... all of them don’t count for anything. The only thing that counts is “faith working through love.”

What a phrase, “The only thing that counts ...”

I’ll admit, this is exhilarating and haunting. I mean, “the only thing”! My goodness, what if we’re doing it wrong? And look what that one thing is: “faith working through love.”

This tells me you can have faith that isn’t motivated by love. Jesus tells us even the demons believe in God. This is a form of faith, but it is not motivated by love.

You can have faith that is cold, calculated, and callus. You can have faith that is shallow and shameful. Your faith can be saturated in guilt. It can be legalistic. It can feel certain. Your faith can work through a lot of ways, but for all of you rule-abiding and point-tallying Christians, the only one that counts is “faith working through love.” Period.

It’s like I’m hearing this verse for the first time. We all need to reflect on this consciously and corporately.

“For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision counts for anything; the only thing that counts is faith working through love” (Gal 5:6, NRSV).

Which begs the question, is your faith built on love? Does your faith work because of the love in your heart? You’re the only one who can answer that. And, by the way, there’s only one right answer.

The Rev. Barrett Owen, pastor of First Baptist Waynesboro in Waynesboro, is a columnist for The News Virginian.