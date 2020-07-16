Texts have layers. It’s one thing to read the text literally, it’s another to see the texts in concert with other texts and ideas. I’ll show you what I mean.
Recently, I preached about the story of Jesus walking on water from Matthew 14. I read and interpreted the text through a devotional lens by putting myself in the text and saw how Christ comes to me in the midst of my bone-tired and soul-weary days.
This is one great way to read the text, but there’s more to see here because texts have layers.
Like with most of the miracles in the gospels, Jesus walking on water derives much of its meaning from how it alludes to Old Testament passages. It connects us to the story of Moses and the Exodus. I’ll show you want I mean.
When Israel escaped Egypt, they had to cross the Red Sea and had to walk through the water. In Exodus, God parted the water and drove back the Egyptians with a strong, east wind. The Israelites cross on dry land, but Pharaoh’s army perished in the waters.
Baptist and New Testament scholar, Dr. Alan Culpepper, says Matthew 14’s connection to the Old Testament goes even deeper than Exodus. He’s says God’s control over the seas is also connected in the Hebrew imagination with God’s separation of the land from the sea at creation.
Look at Isaiah 51:10: “Was it not you who dried up the sea, the waters of the great deep; who made the depths of the sea away for the redeemed to cross over?”
This idea follows in Psalms 77:16 and 77:19 when the psalmist sings, “When the waters saw you, O God, they were afraid; the very deep trembled. Your way was through the sea; your path through mighty waters; yet your footprints were unseen.”
What this shows us is that God controls the waters like from Creation and then from Exodus. And now with Jesus walking on water, he’s the new Moses ... and better yet ... he’s God made flesh.
To go even deeper, in Marks version of the story, Jesus is said to have walked to the disciples with the intent of “passing by them.” This alludes to God passing by Moses on Mt. Sinai in Exodus 33, and also Elijah in 1 Kings 19, and Job in Job 9.
These little nuggets are subtle, but once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Matthew wants Jesus to be the new Moses by portraying him as God made flesh.
When we read scripture with this amount of detail, we have to ask, “Are we meant to make these connections?” And I think yes. We do. The Holy Spirit is alive in our text and what we’re seeing is the Holy Spirit using the ancient texts to show us something old but also something new.
When the disciples see Jesus, they cry out thinking he’s a ghost. Jesus responds, “Take heart, it is I. Do not be afraid.”
The phrase, “It is I.” In the Greek, this phrase is “ego eimi,” which is the same as the Septuagint (Greek Old Testament) when God replies to Moses at the burning bush in Exodus 3:14: “I am who I am.”
On top of that, Jesus’ second phrase, “do not be afraid” is the same as God’s when God speaks to the people of Israel in almost every crisis. Take Isaiah 43 a an example.
“But now thus says the Lord, he who created you, O Jacob, he who formed you, O Israel, Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you. For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior.”
So what does all of this mean? Matthew 14 has layers. Jesus walks on water. And when he does this, he brings with him the power of God from creation ... the mighty works of Moses from Exodus ... and he takes this power and comes to us in the midst of our crises.
This matters. Because we are all in the midst of a crisis. So take heart. The God of the universe is with you. Because Christ comes to you. And Christ is “God made flesh.”
