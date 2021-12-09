Owen: Processing grief this Christmas begins by embracing your anguish

So, amid all the smiles and laughter, if you’re grieving this Christmas, it’s OK. Your anguish has a role to play. If you let it, that pain can lead you to remembrance, which leads you to hope, which leads you into communion with God, which leads you back to the presence of the one you love.

In other words, the grief we experience from death or absence calls us to a deeper knowledge of God’s love. And God’s love is what we need to reveal the presence of the other.

Think about it like this: When you grieve and allow God to grieve with you, the God in you (deep love) speaks to the God in the other. Psalm 42:7 calls this “deep speaking to deep.” Grief creates a mutuality in the heart of God, who embraces both of you.

To say it more plainly: Our deep inner self is spiritually connected with the ones we have lost. Our relationship with God is our “deep,” and it connects with our love’s “deep,” even beyond this life.

If you are grieving this Christmas, embrace your anguish. Let God into your pain. This may seem backwards at first, but it works.