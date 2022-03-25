Owen: We are endlessly knowable

In a few weeks, I am relocating to Wilmington, North Carolina. God has called me to serve as the senior pastor of the First Baptist Church there. It is not out of distress or strife that I am leaving; but rather, a genuine call from God. With that being said, this will be my last column for The News Virginian. I have appreciated the paper’s willingness to let me write and share, what I believe, to be deep truths that touch all of us.

For years, I’ve been defining faith as “awe in the face of mystery.” I love this definition, but I didn’t make it up. I got it from a book by Harvey Cox called The Future of Faith. He’s quoting 20th Century theologian Rudolf Otto.

If we believe in a God that flung stars in space and breathed into the dust to make a person, and if we believe in a God who performs miracles and comes to us in our humanness to show us to how to live, then we should be rapt in awe.

But in my lifetime, the Christian talking-heads have put more emphasis on valuing certainty than awe. And I get it. It’s comforting to believe that which you believe is the correct thing to believe, plus it sells out conferences and pushes books. But I’ve learned, especially in the last seven years in Waynesboro, faith isn’t certain.

What’s the point of faith if you’re so certain? If you think about it, certainty can’t save our loved ones from dying nor is it strong enough to offer a balm to our broken hearts. Faith reaches the soul-level. You feel it. And when you get down into those levels, certainty is a mirage. It’s loosely held boundaries that we erect to try to control the chaos.

And we can’t control the chaos. We aren’t God. But that hasn’t stopped us from trying to be. In our attempt to control Christendom, we’ve worked overtime to give this mystery a name. We’ve formed liturgies, boundaried ourselves within denominations, and wrote doctrines and creeds. But at the end of the day, these were just loosely held boundaries that we created.

And yet that which came to us was from somewhere beyond ... beyond time ... beyond knowing ... and that divine thing was still more. No creed or denomination fully encompasses God nor does it contain how God comes to us.

And when you stand in a space that is full of this mystery, you feel all kinds of things. Some people feel afraid, alone, or ashamed because these loosely held boundaries of certainty fail. And that’s why we need the church. We need help deciphering and paying attention to how we’re approaching Mystery and how we feel in the face of it.

One of my most vivid pastoral memories was comforting a woman in the final seconds of her conscious life. It was just me and her at UVa’s emergency room. I held her hand. My nose inches from her face. She couldn’t talk. She was scared. I said, “If you can hear me blink.” She did. “If you know who I am, blink.” She did. “If you’re scared, blink.” She did. “If you know God is with you, blink twice.” She did. An hour later she became unconscious and days later died.

This moment reminds me we can feel scared for our lives but still be wrapt in awe. Faith is not pie in the sky or wishful thinking. It’s hard-earned. And that’s the point. Even in the face of uncertainty, pain, death, divorce, hate, doubt, despair ... even if you had to crawl yourself out from the edge of the abyss ... you can still believe in your soul ... you can feel in your bones ... that God loves you ... and is for you ... and is with you in that moment too.

This is what I mean by “awe in the face of mystery.” I’ve tried my best to teach this here in Waynesboro, but it’s hard to learn “awe” until you understand “mystery.”

Richard Rohr once said, “Mystery is not that which is unknowable; but rather, that which is endlessly knowable.”

I love this. What he means is, “You can know mystery. You can name where God is and what God is doing. But in your naming, you don’t name it all. There’s more. Mystery is that which is endlessly knowable.”

So you come back to church and learn a little bit more. You open your Bible and learn a little bit more. You participate in missions and discover a little bit more. Mystery is coming back to God, back to Scripture, back to the Great Unknown and discovering it’s “endlessly knowable.”

This definition has even given me the ability to see others as endlessly knowable too, to see strangers as God’s Beloved. And it makes me realize that for those individuals that hate and hurt and intentionally sideline people’s momentum, I can show compassion and kindness to them. Chances are they’ve lost the awareness that they are endlessly known and loved by God.

They’re hurt, and as we know, hurt people hurt people. They think they have to earn some form of penitence, or that they irredeemable, so they hate and hurt, lash out and strike back.

But they are redeemable. They are endlessly knowable to God. Being irredeemable is just not true. It’s never been true. And it’s never going to be true.

And as I leave Waynesboro, I’m leaving with this deep conviction that scripture, church, nature, people, and our souls are all avenues for discovering God’s “endlessly knowable” love. Thank you for teaching me this, Waynesboro. I have loved living here.

